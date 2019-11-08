Three Years of Trump

“From this day forward, it's going to be only America first, America first,” is the phrase President Trump used to launch his unlikely bid for Commander and Chief. After 3 years in office, Mr. Trump has redefined what it means to be presidential.

While walking with the NATO leaders during his visit to the alliance's headquarters, President Donald Trump pushed aside Dusko Markovic, the prime minister of Montenegro, as he moved to the front of a group of the leaders.

Reporters asked questions about Trump’s initial response to violent protests in Charlottesville, Va. It was at this press conference that Trump said that "you also had people that were very fine people, on both sides,” when white nationalists were confronted by the American faction Antifa.

The President greeted German leader with a handshake upon her arrival but appeared to ignore requests to do so as the pair sat together in front of TV cameras.

In a Fox & Friends phone interview on, Trump said of the rapper Kanye West, “First of all, I like him a lot. He’s been a friend of mine. I’ve known him for a long time. He’s a very different kind of a guy. I say that in a positive way, but he is a different kind of a guy.”

The Paris agreement brought together 195 nations in the battle to combat climate change. The pull-out by Trump for the U.S. will take effect the day after the 2020 US presidential election – assuming that Mr Trump is re-elected.

The Trump administration officially opened the new U.S. Embassy in Jerusalem in a historic move cheered by Israelis but met with mass protests from Palestinians that turned deadly in the lead-up to the ceremony.

Donald Trump lambasted Kim Jong-un at a rally in Huntsville, Alabama saying ‘we have no choice’ with North Korea. Trump called Kim 'little rocket man' and described him as a madman.

"This is an island surrounded by water, big water, ocean water." Trump added that Puerto Rico would have to rebuild its infrastructure after Hurricane Maria.

The president raised eyebrows by suggesting his administration was constructing a border fence in a state that isn't located on the border.

President Donald Trump confirmed Sunday that Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive leader of the Islamic State, was killed in a U.S. special operations raid launched in Syria.

Trump said during a White House press conference that al-Baghdadi “died like a dog” after being chased down a dead-end tunnel by American commandos and U.S. military canines.

President Donald Trump said he doesn’t “see any reason why” Russia would interfere with the 2016 election, at an extraordinary press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin. The comment was the latest instance of Trump breaking with the U.S. intelligence community but was all the more explosive when said standing next to Putin, after a nearly two-hour one-on-one meeting and extended bilateral summit in Helsinki, Finland.

President Donald Trump isfacing an impeachment inquiry for urging Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate Joe Biden and his son—but that didn’t stop him from publicly announcing on Thursday that he wants China to probe the Bidens.

President Donald Trump on signed a directive centralizing all military space functions under a new Space Force, which will be overseen by the Department of the Air Force.