back

TikToker shows how easy it is to spike a drink

To show how easy it is to spike a drink without you noticing, this woman filmed herself doing just that. She told us why.

09/18/2020 3:59 PMupdated: 09/18/2020 6:07 PM

Breaking Stereotypes

  1. 5:51

    The life of Chadwick Boseman

  2. 3:09

    TikTok star embraces alopecia

  3. 3:20

    Meet gray-haired model Caroline Labouchere

  4. 3:13

    TikToker shows how easy it is to spike a drink

  5. 6:03

    Trade your guns for trumpets: a New Orleans musician's initiative

  6. 4:37

    The rise of Wheelchair Motocross

2 comments

  • Carla M.
    09/18/2020 18:21

    If i was a man I would feel really ashamed or worthless knowing i had to spike a girl to get her... totally ridiculous to say the least

  • Jorge O.
    09/18/2020 16:48

    Shameless underage drinker. Suits her well!

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.