back
TikToker shows how easy it is to spike a drink
To show how easy it is to spike a drink without you noticing, this woman filmed herself doing just that. She told us why.
09/18/2020 3:59 PMupdated: 09/18/2020 6:07 PM
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
2 comments
Carla M.09/18/2020 18:21
If i was a man I would feel really ashamed or worthless knowing i had to spike a girl to get her... totally ridiculous to say the least
Jorge O.09/18/2020 16:48
Shameless underage drinker. Suits her well!