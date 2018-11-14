Top 5 Candid Moments with Michelle Obama

The top 5 times Michelle Obama got candid about her life.
14 comments
Sujana S.11/19/2018 15:23
Great woman.
Mona D.11/16/2018 23:25
i like what that woman do
Shahnaz S.11/15/2018 22:13
You mean Michael Obama.
Mike M.11/15/2018 14:52
So what don't care she is not important
Wani E.11/15/2018 06:30
Great woman
Yonah F.11/15/2018 05:20
Great WOMAN, KEEP IT UP.
Daisy M.11/15/2018 02:04
smart lady she is.i love and admire her.God bless her and her family ❤
Mary B.11/14/2018 23:52
I really, really admire Michelle. What a fine job she did.
Jessie J.11/14/2018 23:19
.. in my heart living right now...in America, my prayers, my heart
Joshua C.11/14/2018 22:31
She is just as much a fraud as her wife sorry husband
Kushmie B.11/14/2018 22:27
Hello
Bekki D.11/14/2018 22:25
❤️
Maria R.11/14/2018 22:25
👍
Deborah F.11/14/2018 22:25
Hello