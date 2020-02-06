back

Trump & Clinton's radically different acquittal responses

An apology… and a claim of victory. The stark contrast between Trump and Clinton's post-acquittal statements.

02/06/2020 11:42 PMupdated: 02/06/2020 11:42 PM
43 comments

  • Jeremy M.
    4 minutes

    TRUMP 2020 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂

  • Stephen A.
    6 minutes

    Class Clinton vs no class trump

  • Hope C.
    8 minutes

    At a Prayer Breakfast. Disgusting.

  • Peggy D.
    9 minutes

    Clinton is a gentleman about what he did! But kng Donald as usual is saying he was framed!

  • Sharon C.
    11 minutes

    Sorry tRumpy boy! G U I L T Y!!!!

  • Matthew S.
    12 minutes

    You do not apologize for something that you did not do. U just don't.

  • Shirley S.
    15 minutes

    BS!

  • Barbara R.
    17 minutes

    Trump is guilty as sin.

  • Zada S.
    18 minutes

    Trump is a racist pig working only for the rich there was evidence.but they were to scared to speak on it.republicans are for the rich that's why Trump is getting rid of Medicaid and food stamps hopefully you won't ever need those things to count on.u keep on believing Trump is for the people u gonna see waiting on war 3 with him as president it's coming

  • Jason K.
    19 minutes

    That’s the difference between evil and human being.

  • Kathy F.
    21 minutes

    OMG Trump will go down in history as the biggest scumbag filthy immoral pathological liar known to mankind

  • David A.
    23 minutes

    Trump is scum he's guilty of all crimes rape child molester a criminal this trash blowing jail

  • Junior V.
    23 minutes

    Trump is guilty as hell and got by with it . Dictator.

  • Butch L.
    23 minutes

    Incomparable!!!

  • Belinda H.
    24 minutes

    So much diferent caming from a very classy president !🙈🤦‍♂️

  • Kel M.
    29 minutes

    Acquitted and exonerated are two different things hunny. There was no evidence, no witnesses, no documents presented to make a ruling over. So it wasn't a trial. It was a cover up because the GOP put party and their lucrative paying jobs over country.

  • E.J. M.
    30 minutes

    I knew he was going to be acquitted,

  • David C.
    30 minutes

    YES YES YES

  • Ann M.
    31 minutes

    Jerk face

  • Jason S.
    32 minutes

    The trump cult will never believe he does anything wrong even if he takes a dump on their head & he says he didn’t do it 5 seconds later....🤪😂