back

Trump competes with other nations on coronavirus response

It's not a competition, but President Trump sure likes to compare the U.S. to other countries badly hit by the coronavirus...

04/22/2020 12:03 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 5:40

    Trump competes with other nations on coronavirus response

  2. 6:01

    Why face masks are the norm in East Asia but not in the West

  3. 7:32

    How to keep your dog happy during the COVID-19 quarantine

  4. 4:27

    Cured of COVID-19: Gianni's story

  5. 4:21

    U.S. anti-lockdown protests begin

  6. 4:33

    Merkel vs. Trump on reopening the economy

0 comments