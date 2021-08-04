back

Two Muslim women in France discuss Islamophobia and wearing a hijab

"It's my personal choice that I don't have to justify." Two Muslim French women discuss wearing hijabs and the discrimination they experience regardless.

04/08/2021 7:58 PM
6 comments

  • Tiago M.
    19 minutes

    It's your choice, but in most muslin countries, woman don't have a choice. That's the difference.

  • Solange A.
    an hour

    Blabla

  • Moomin M.
    an hour

    Merci

  • Anderson M.
    an hour

    Great video but...The girl that has 25 looks like a 21 year old and the 21 girl looks like she's 25😅😅

  • Draco M.
    an hour

    Leave in UK for years, it didn’t bother me until come back to France when it a big deal WTF !

  • Brut
    an hour

    On March 30, the French senate voted to ban the hijab for Muslim women under the age of 18, among other restrictions: https://en.vogue.me/culture/french-senate-votes-hijab-ban/

