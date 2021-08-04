back
Two Muslim women in France discuss Islamophobia and wearing a hijab
"It's my personal choice that I don't have to justify." Two Muslim French women discuss wearing hijabs and the discrimination they experience regardless.
04/08/2021 7:58 PM
6 comments
Tiago M.19 minutes
It's your choice, but in most muslin countries, woman don't have a choice. That's the difference.
Solange A.an hour
Blabla
Moomin M.an hour
Merci
Anderson M.an hour
Great video but...The girl that has 25 looks like a 21 year old and the 21 girl looks like she's 25😅😅
Draco M.an hour
Leave in UK for years, it didn’t bother me until come back to France when it a big deal WTF !
Brutan hour
On March 30, the French senate voted to ban the hijab for Muslim women under the age of 18, among other restrictions: https://en.vogue.me/culture/french-senate-votes-hijab-ban/