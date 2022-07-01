Ukraine and Russia hold large prisoner swap
This is the largest prisoner swap since #Russia invaded #Ukraine with 144 reportedly exchanged from both sides. #news #fyp
How dogs saved a whole village from a lethal disease
Over 100 sled dogs, including Balto, mushed through Alaska to save a remote village from an epidemic. This is the story of the 1925 serum run to Nome.
Documentary: Afghanistan: The Families Selling their Children to Survive
“By selling her, I was able to save my other children.” Selling one’s own children may seem unfathomable. But in Afghanistan, as more and more families are left to starve in misery since the return of the Taliban, some parents feel like they have no other choice ... Brut filmmaker Nadège Justiniani went to meet them.
Meet "Brian the Motel Guy" who gives free rooms to people in need
"Everyone deserves a place to stay." Brut spent a day with “Brian the Motel Guy,” the proud owner of the Lincoln Tunnel Motel, who gives free rooms to people in need.
The Army veteran providing aid to Ukrainian civilians
“There's going to be immense human suffering in days to come.” Army veteran David Ribardo dropped his real estate career and flew to Ukraine to help civilians get food and medicine. Here’s why he thinks the war is far from over …
Behind the horror of Russia's withdrawal from Bucha, Ukraine
⚠️ Warning: Graphic images ⚠️ Dead bodies on the streets and a mass grave were recently discovered outside of Kyiv, Ukraine after Russian forces withdrew from the area. Here's what we know happened so far in Bucha …
How Ukrainian-American immigrants are fighting against Russia
When the Russian invasion began, these Ukrainians in New York City found a way to help their families back home ... Shipping everything from military supplies to baby formula. Donation for Ukraine Page
Valeria, the TikToker showing the Ukrainian war
POV: You’re 20 years old in Ukraine right now. Meet Valeria, who is currently living in a bomb shelter with her family ...
This teenager built a website to aid Ukrainian refugees
Meet Avi Schiffman, the 19-year-old whose website is helping Ukrainian refugees find safe homes.
Tennis player Dayana Yastremska's story of fleeing Ukraine in the midst of war
"Our father said, 'You need to leave, follow your dreams, take care of each other." Like millions of Ukrainians, tennis player Dayana Yastremska has had to flee her country and leave everything behind. Brut spoke to her as she gets accustomed to a new country, unsure of when she can see her family again …
A week into the Russian invasion of Ukraine
It's been one week since the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Here's everything that has happened so far ...