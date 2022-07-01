Ukraine and Russia hold large prisoner swap

Tennis player Dayana Yastremska's story of fleeing Ukraine in the midst of war

"Our father said, 'You need to leave, follow your dreams, take care of each other." Like millions of Ukrainians, tennis player Dayana Yastremska has had to flee her country and leave everything behind. Brut spoke to her as she gets accustomed to a new country, unsure of when she can see her family again …