back
Unvaccinated COVID patient speaks from ICU
"I didn't take the vaccination and now I am in an ICU unit, … fighting for every breath." After putting off the vaccine, he's now asking others not to wait.
08/06/2021 5:01 PM
And even more
- 1:00
This father slams parents who are defying school mask mandates
- 3:34
Unvaccinated COVID patient speaks from ICU
- 5:17
Could microdosing psychedelics be a successful form of therapy?
- 3:38
What puzzles do to your brain
- 2:03
Arnold Schwarzenegger calls anti-maskers "schmucks"
- 6:43
To wear or not to wear a mask ...
22 comments
Lucy N.7 hours
Scripted🙄
Niita P.12 hours
He is not going to change anyone's mind, just those who pleaded before him did not change his mind.
Abhinav T.19 hours
vaccine ki shopping jaldi band kariye
Jo J.a day
In the USA vaccine is abundantly available even after donating several millions of doses to other countries. Yet some of the covidiots like this guy are being hot headed and not taking it. Ending up in the ER and now recommending vaccines to others. But look at the shameful way of spending money on medical treatment due to this type of ignorant anti-maskers and anti-Vaxers. We are taking 1 step forward and 10 steps back all due to ignorant people.
Gloria P.a day
If you don’t want vaccines why are you going to the hospital when you are sick with COVID?
Mike H.a day
Drink 🥤 the koolaid
Melinda P.a day
Enough with the scare tactics 🙄
Prabal D.a day
paani khabo koi aase na. 😂
Harri D.a day
I know of people who are in same situation after 2 dose of vaccine, so what???
Javed M.a day
fyi 😒
Edward Z.a day
he doesn't need vaccine, he needs excercise
Jagdish M.a day
A Reminder Again...Why Modi is responsible for the Deaths of 16-18 Lakh Indians. 90% of these deaths could have been avoided had modi acted on time and proper manner Why is Modi Responsible for all the deaths in India..!! 1) He didn't give approval for Foreign Vaccines...Today we have a shortage of vaccines. 2) He politicized Covid vaccines by rationing them and try to take mileage of vaccines. He made states beg for vaccines. He allowed the export of 6.45cr vaccines when India needed the vaccines most. 3) He Evoked Disaster Management Act and made all covid related decisions centralized to earn all the credit for covid management. but today covid spread is far deep, so he wants to run away. 4) He didn't prepare for oxygen, medicines, ppe kits anything...90% of deaths could have been avoided..but he did nothing for it. 5) He allowed huge Election Rallies, He made Bengal Election in 8 Phases (EC in his pocket). He was not available to take important decisions and was busy in elections. 5) He allowed Kumbh Mela (A evil decision) to spread virus and kill 1000s of people 6) He was busy in the downfall of the opposition government using political fundings and central agencies, had no time for covid management 7) He was playing politics with the cost of covid vaccines (150rs for center and 400rs for states) why? Mr.Idiot, 150/dose is enough for the manufacturer...until SC told his vaccination policy is arbitrary and wrong..he was forced to issue free vaccines for all. 8)) He didn't allow the state govt to take funds for covid management, he took all the funds in PM Cares and misused the fund in faulty types of equipment (didn't allow even audit) 9) He didn't use PM cares fund to make an oxygen plant...Just recently he ordered them, hence people are dying without oxygen. The government was aware of high demand in Sept 2020. Parliamentary Standing Committee warned the Centre about in Nov '20. Still, it failed to set up oxygen plants. Why? 10) Even after a double blow to the economy, he is using taxpayers' money to built central vista using 20K crore..when the vaccine for all program requires 27K crore..Priorities??
Del S.a day
Some who get the vaccine died, some who didn't get the vaccine died..some who got covid healed without vaccine, some died without vaccine..all were the same...we just don't know the real reason..some we're fake news of which is which.
Jahanzib K.a day
Which sample of injection should we take, could you share a picture of that?
Azhar P.a day
Scripted drama to create more fear
Olive R.a day
He does not look sick just spreeding his sick message!!
Ds G.2 days
People r dying from the vaccine also.
Karina V.2 days
Even people who have been vaccinated still got the virus ,they may not have died but got very sick n was admitted... Don't use this to force ppl to get a vaccine that was not tested n trialed long enough .they don't even know in 2 years what would. Be the long term effects
Mohammed A.2 days
Omg
Suraj S.2 days
Bullshit