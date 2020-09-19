Using rats to detect anti-personnel mines
#TBT: The Great Emu War
#TBT: The tragic death of the Tasmanian tigers
Katia Krafft is responsible for much of what we know about volcanoes
#TBT: The resurgence of electric cars
Meanwhile, the oil industry faces a major crisis
Tell some people don't actually watch videos 🤦😂 before you comment try watching the video 🤷♀️
Sad 😔 I cannot believe this.
we have the technology to detect mines or simply create a robot that can walk and trigger them
but I can see that no one is willing to put more money than just using rats 🐀
Animal abuse!
Cambodia Rat mine detector..
I am not a rat fan,,but animal should be just animal..
If human kind would use common sense and stop greed y money hunger games using wars then it would be no need to clean our beautiful Earth from mines and other post wars trash.
Coming from country which had a war and still has mine fields,..
War is a biggest misery for majority of people,,yet big profit for small percent of "humans"..
Feel sorry for rat..solving nonsense of madness called war...🤮🤮🤮😢😢
I'm in Canada and one year, my nephews Christmas gift to his parents was to sponsor the training and care of one of these rats in their name.
Enough!!!!!!!!!!!
???
Wonderful solution! and a great video!
Just wish I didn’t have to watch an ad for Republican Greg Pulles with every Ad on FB- FU Republicans!
little super heros
goed bezig rat
Know what? These rats have humans in this mission. Removal of the mines benefits many species.
doch lieber ratten?
man made problems and animals have to solve it?
Hero rats are amazing. Aside from the bomb detecting, they also sniff lab samples for TB. They're also starting a new programme to train rats to find people under collapsed buildings and stuff.
Truely Mighty Mouse...👍
So you prefer a person to walk the mine you dumbass
Sometimes the word hero just isn't strong enough.
Herbal treatment is 100% guarantee for Herpes cure, the reason why most people are finding it difficult to cure HERPES is because they believe on medical report, drugs and medical treatment which is not helpful to cure Herpes. Natural roots/
herbs are the best remedy which can easily eradicate herpes forever for more information about herpes cure contact him DR IZODUWA via email [email protected] or you whatsApp him +2349045859712
Visit his page
🤷♂️welp
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
30 comments
Louise B.16 hours
Tell some people don't actually watch videos 🤦😂 before you comment try watching the video 🤷♀️
Jesus E.a day
Sad 😔 I cannot believe this. we have the technology to detect mines or simply create a robot that can walk and trigger them but I can see that no one is willing to put more money than just using rats 🐀
Jacob E.2 days
Animal abuse!
Khairulanuar B.2 days
Cambodia Rat mine detector..
Ana P.3 days
I am not a rat fan,,but animal should be just animal.. If human kind would use common sense and stop greed y money hunger games using wars then it would be no need to clean our beautiful Earth from mines and other post wars trash. Coming from country which had a war and still has mine fields,.. War is a biggest misery for majority of people,,yet big profit for small percent of "humans".. Feel sorry for rat..solving nonsense of madness called war...🤮🤮🤮😢😢
Hilary C.3 days
I'm in Canada and one year, my nephews Christmas gift to his parents was to sponsor the training and care of one of these rats in their name.
Roman K.4 days
Enough!!!!!!!!!!!
Roman K.4 days
???
Phillip G.5 days
Wonderful solution! and a great video! Just wish I didn’t have to watch an ad for Republican Greg Pulles with every Ad on FB- FU Republicans!
Fre e.5 days
little super heros
Tijmen A.5 days
goed bezig rat
Carol M.5 days
Know what? These rats have humans in this mission. Removal of the mines benefits many species.
Jamie L.5 days
doch lieber ratten?
Tutu M.6 days
man made problems and animals have to solve it?
Helen B.6 days
Hero rats are amazing. Aside from the bomb detecting, they also sniff lab samples for TB. They're also starting a new programme to train rats to find people under collapsed buildings and stuff.
Ezra V.6 days
Truely Mighty Mouse...👍
Bruce M.6 days
So you prefer a person to walk the mine you dumbass
Letta J.6 days
Sometimes the word hero just isn't strong enough.
Kapil V.6 days
Herbal treatment is 100% guarantee for Herpes cure, the reason why most people are finding it difficult to cure HERPES is because they believe on medical report, drugs and medical treatment which is not helpful to cure Herpes. Natural roots/ herbs are the best remedy which can easily eradicate herpes forever for more information about herpes cure contact him DR IZODUWA via email [email protected] or you whatsApp him +2349045859712 Visit his page
Cody H.6 days
🤷♂️welp