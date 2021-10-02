back

Vaccine nationalism poses a threat to millions

“It’s insane that someone like me, who’s healthy, young and lives in a wealthy country will receive the Covid-19 vaccine before someone who’s at risk in less wealthy nations.”

02/10/2021 7:58 PM
15 comments

  • Perla L.
    an hour

    She need to shut up until I get my vaccine 💉

  • Harit W.
    an hour

    No worries, last chance to sharing, else we all going to die.

  • Pierre G.
    2 hours

    Humm humm Morocco received its 2 million doses of Astra Zeneca vaccines... and some Chinese ones too. Europe was late at ordering... that’s all!

  • Sigrid H.
    3 hours

    We're retired expats in Spain. We haven't been notified, we have no idea if we ever get the vaccine and other than that we've been told the EU has f***ed up! Really!

  • Ionel L.
    3 hours

    I'll give you mine with all pleasure. Just take it.

  • Janet E.
    3 hours

    It might be that at some date in the future young health people might be needed to save everyone. Just saying please don’t shoot

  • Fra C.
    3 hours

    Vaccine is about restarting the economy as well, not only to cure people. Countries which will deploy first more vaccine will be able to back to produce earlier and have a comparative advantage.

  • James F.
    3 hours

    The poor countries don't want your poision jabs

  • Steven P.
    4 hours

    I've lost more people from the lockdowns themselves, not the actual virus. This fear mongering that media platforms like this put out are what's really hurting people. Nobody took a step back to think about the mental tole this would take on people who litteraly had their entire lives flipped upside down because of the lockdown itself, because of that I have lost my mother, not to the virus but to the actuall lockdown. Wrap your head around that one.

  • Karen R.
    4 hours

    Moral justification? Ask all the rich and famous if they are familiar with those two words whether separately or together.

  • Steven S.
    4 hours

    Greed is not good, the planet needs to be more cooperative and work together for the common good. The money spent on the military is obscene.

  • Now!
    4 hours

    Thanks Brut for having us Join us! Ask to share its vaccines. We need and save more lives!! Send an email to Pfizer CEO NOW!👇 https://www.now.world/vaccineswithoutborders

  • Kamau W.
    4 hours

    Covid originated in a wealthy country who said the poor nations are at a higher risk

  • Beth G.
    4 hours

    If we want to talk about morality-I think we should discuss AMERICANS PAYING 10 TIMES the amount to pharmaceutical companies for THE SAME DRUG as other countries. It is completely WRONG.

  • Brut
    a day

    Learn more about 's organization and their work here: https://www.now.world/vaccineswithoutborders

