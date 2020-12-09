back

Vanessa Guillén's mother speaks after 14 officials punished

"I want them all to rot in prison." Vanessa Guillén's mother responds to the Army suspending or firing 14 Fort Hood officials months after her daughter's murder.

12/09/2020 12:54 AMupdated: 12/09/2020 12:57 AM
3 comments

  • Diana L.
    38 minutes

    She is so strong, I hope God gives her strength to continue fighting for her daughter, also for other people’s daughters and sons who have been victims or will be. The Pandora box needs be opened and be cleaned out!

  • Nancy W.
    2 hours

    It's time for this to stop !

  • Brut
    2 hours

    She was a 19-year-old soldier. After her death, women in the military began denouncing sexual harassment and assault within their ranks...This is the story of Vanessa Guillén:

