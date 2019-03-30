back

Wannabe Daredevils in Trouble Over Train Antics

Someone's always watching — that's the lesson these wannabe daredevils experienced after a video of their train antics was seen by the police. 🚊😱

03/07/2019 4:58 PMupdated: 08/07/2020 1:44 PM
  • 169.7k
  • 12

And even more

  1. 4:33

    Beirut residents on the aftermath of deadly blast

  2. 2:41

    What is ammonium nitrate?

  3. 3:04

    TikTok trend embraces culture through clothing

  4. 3:50

    Back-to-school photos in France go viral

  5. 4:39

    Karens, explained

  6. 3:21

    The "Vogue Challenge": Black creatives call for diversity in fashion

8 comments

  • Jason D.
    03/30/2019 17:29

    long story short, some kids got caught by the police doing something stupid.

  • Luis F.
    03/23/2019 16:59

    THEY HAVE NO LIFE

  • Angel S.
    03/22/2019 23:25

    this how talia and Jamar was holding onto their relationship😭

  • Ali M.
    03/08/2019 23:28

    Just a normal day in the trains of india

  • Mohammad J.
    03/08/2019 20:15

    😱

  • Shelly W.
    03/08/2019 05:34

    See having brains doesn't actually mean you are smart

  • De G.
    03/07/2019 22:37

    It's always fun in India

  • Justin K.
    03/07/2019 18:10

    Uncivilised with third world mentally.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.