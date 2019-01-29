Welcome to a Booze-Free Bar😮

⚠️You're now entering an alcohol-free zone. It's not prohibition — it's a booze-free bar. 😮 Special thanks to Listen Bar.
39 comments
Mike B.02/23/2019 19:04
So it's a glorified Starbucks, stupid idea
Kate W.02/21/2019 23:17
this is kinda neat 🤷🏻♀️
Lila D.02/21/2019 20:32
Love it!💖
Rob E.02/16/2019 23:41
Are hops still produced. Is everything to create alcohol still available. Yep.
Angelica M.02/15/2019 01:28
What a great Idea ☺
George M.02/15/2019 00:23
I'm gonna go here one day🙏
Cliff M.02/14/2019 13:56
So now one is getting laid there
Nickolas C.02/11/2019 18:20
What’s the point?😪
Angela M.02/11/2019 14:40
I actually think this is really cool. It could definitely appeal to underage people, recovering alcoholics, pregnant women, or people who just don’t like the taste of alcohol. They still get to enjoy the bar scene and I think that’s awesome. And for those that don’t, the good news is; there is literally a bar on every corner so you can continue on with your life, go have a drink there and not make a nasty comment about this place or the people who patron it. I hope this lasts!
Bishop L.02/10/2019 14:33
Drinks are free, right?
Mike S.02/09/2019 19:07
What’s the point? I have a juicer... look how full of herself she is. Gonna use moms credit card to pay $8 for a non alcoholic drink, hipsters stink
Alice P.02/08/2019 22:28
Nuova master 😂
Theresa J.02/03/2019 06:33
a bar you could enjoy!!!
Andreea M.02/01/2019 22:50
Finally.I. have.been.waiting.
Tawny L.02/01/2019 14:03
Wow. So many haters on this thread. This woman is doing something to create a positive space for non-drinkers. If you don't like what she's doing, keep scrolling. Or better yet, do something impactful in your own community instead of hating on someone for following a passion that's different from yours.
Avinash C.01/31/2019 03:52
Nice
Lynn E.01/30/2019 13:54
What's "bewildering" ..is that this gal thinks she's the first one to promote partying/socializing sans booze. When I stopped drinking ( in 1987) one of the first things I realized was the total lack of alcohol free social venues for adults. In 1992 I staged NYC"s first alcohol free "pop up" in a bar called Peggy Sue's in the Village, which featured 3 blues bands, healthy snacks & non alcohol beverages. "The idea behind...yada yada..is that you don't need alcohol in order to have a good time." Been saying that for 32 years. From an investor's POV, I've studied the non drinkers market all this time; I know what works, and what doesn't, regarding a long term business venture. (Need more than fancy cocktails & hipster bar persons, to keep the $$ coming in ) Ten years ago I started the Smart Party NYC on meetup /new the Zero Proof Party Zone. Over 2500 members who prefer to enjoy a night out w/o getting hammered. Problem has always been lack of start up funds. Time to put my solid alcohol free CV to good use. Stick with the originals. This is old news. Not impressed.
Martha C.01/30/2019 10:35
Be WILDering
Christine E.01/30/2019 08:41
Katharine Thompson business ideas 😀
Ash R.01/30/2019 07:52
Oh no, this is going to become a thing at weddings now. What a nightmare. 😆 But in all seriousness I'm glad this exists for people who want it. Personally I'm too old and cheap to go to the bar so I can't imagine staying up past my 8pm bedtime just to drink expensive juice in a noisy environment 😆