back
What would happen to Earth if humans suddenly disappeared ?
If humans suddenly disappeared, here is what could happen to our planet.
08/25/2017 3:17 PM
- 38.0m
- 302.5k
- 28.9k
And even more
These 66 apes have been stranded on an island for years
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
14252 comments
Maroula D.11/21/2019 15:03
Ok
Andrea B.11/21/2019 10:45
This will not happen so well, damns used by mining compnaies will also burst making an enormous katastrof on the enviromnet, only in Brazil alone there are more than 25,000 dams full of toxic waste which will cover the whole land and poison the rivers and oceans. The same will happen with all heavy industries incl the nuclear power plants. What humans built need to be maintained carefully and put down closed down wisely to avoid catastrofs. Sad but true reality of what we have done.
Frances W.11/09/2019 22:04
Mother earth would recover, nature would rebalance and the natural order of wildlife would be resumed. See how much man has interfered with the world's natural rhythm 😢
Phil T.11/07/2019 14:20
Ahh.. the Chernobyl effect.
Tom L.11/07/2019 08:59
😍
Sandeep S.09/30/2019 16:02
p .ao z7 isa
Hayden S.09/21/2019 13:05
Some of this seems stupid
Kim D.09/13/2019 17:48
this is what I was saying the other night
Megan V.09/11/2019 18:52
Just goes to show how much humanity is a disease to this planet, we're literally destroying it, burning down our forest, over polluting the oceans maybe the extinction of humanity is just what this planet needs to survive.... Or just get rid of most of the human population just enough to survive...
Michael S.09/10/2019 18:34
We are a cancer
Kirk D.09/07/2019 11:36
Buildings would only last that long before they crumble? Damn and I thought they'd last longer what about the ones we keep finding from thousands of years ago?
Ellis d.09/06/2019 22:46
And what about all the plastics
Brigitta B.09/05/2019 13:13
Will be wonderful
Preston M.09/02/2019 20:10
So what your saying is we could save the earth this way?
Adrian L.08/31/2019 23:49
Everyone kill themselves for the sake of our planet.
Terry H.08/31/2019 22:51
Elon Musk wants to make it happen
Khristine M.08/31/2019 12:01
CO2
Chris M.08/28/2019 17:29
So basically. All the people who want to save earth should kill themselves as they are humans and humans are the problem.
Kaja K.06/16/2019 16:45
Tole ti bo zihr zanimivo 🙂
Roger K.05/20/2019 22:17
Can’t happen soon enough