What You Need To Know About Extinction Rebellion
From protesting naked in British Parliament to filling the streets of London with red paint, these are the acts of civil disobedience that brought the world's attention to climate activist group Extinction Rebellion.
04/24/2019 7:35 PMupdated: 04/24/2019 8:20 PM
17 comments
Rusul A.04/27/2019 16:32
I think it's time for humanity to just accept the fact that earth will not stay forever and that we will go extinct at some point.
Joseph E.04/25/2019 19:06
In my town they handed out leaflets printed on photo paper, full of ink, which isn't recyclable... They are still a part of the problem 🤦♂️🤷♂️
Mona G.04/25/2019 17:10
These are all just plain lunatics with no life
Dave F.04/25/2019 16:03
The truth is climate change has always happened. Even before Humans were on the planet. The planet has experienced ice ages and warm interglacial periods (which we are in at the moment) for millions of years. I thought we all learned that in Geography at school. What humans are doing is polluting the planet because of our addiction to economic growth and manufactured products for comfort and convenience. 80% of the energy we use globally to make, transport and operate these products is produced by burning carbon based fuels. Lifestyles are hard to change.
Gurpreet S.04/25/2019 09:40
The world is producing too much trash. Trash that China stopped importing and several key nations including Australia are sending these wastes to Malaysia and the government has given a week's notice to all to take back their waste but these countries aren't doing anything about it. There aren't any innocent states in the pollution and sadly it's forced upon developing states like ours. We are not the global plastic trash capital but we also do not have the machinery to force obedience upon others.
Teresa P.04/25/2019 04:36
So why don’t they take plastic out of the ocean instead???
John M.04/25/2019 03:05
This is ridiculous behavior.
Mel O.04/24/2019 23:42
Naaah, trump says this is not happening. According to trump, ''...If it is called global warming, then why do we have so much snow...?''
Ali K.04/24/2019 23:15
Riding the bus? That causes pollution which results in climate change Why don’t you people get jobs and contribute to the wellbeing of your children and your grandchildren FSU they can have a better future
Richar P.04/24/2019 22:01
There you protest de force
Ricky S.04/24/2019 20:55
there you go protest by making your city wash red paint down the drains and in the rivers and streams smart move
Joel M.04/24/2019 20:36
Globalist going crazy. You just want to spend our money. You're losing it.
Ten Z.04/24/2019 20:10
I thank them...I was late for my bus due to much fun... 😜 but they made my bus late, without them I would be "stranded" in London... 😁👍
Sheila O.04/24/2019 19:56
How many of them drove there, or travelled on coaches?
Joshua C.04/24/2019 19:54
well if they want a future they better get the muslems out
Rafael M.04/24/2019 19:48
Lmao
Paula B.04/24/2019 19:38
Right on little girl. We have to save our grandchildren