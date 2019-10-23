When Democrats Appropriate the Word “Lynching”
It's not just President Trump — Democrats, including Joe Biden, have a history of using the word "lynching" in politics, too.
Used to terrorize black Americans and to maintain white political supremacy
After he condemned Donald Trump’s use of the word ‘lynching’ to describe the impeachment inquiry. A 1998 CNN archive of Joe Biden re-surfaced in 2019. He uses the term ‘lynching’ to describe the impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton. Joe Biden apologized but the term lynching had been used by other Democrats during the impeachment inquiry against Bill Clinton. He noted that it “wasn’t the right word to use” but claimed his use was different than Trump's because the president used the word “deliberately.”
Rep. Gregory W. Meeks Rep. - called Clinton's impeachment a "persecution" and a "political lynching" on the House floor in 1998. Meeks addressed the topic in an interview with the Washington Post, saying, “Yes, I said those words, but context matters. There is a difference when that word is used by someone of my experience and perspective, whose relatives were the targets of lynch mobs, compared to a president who has dog-whistled to white nationalists and peddled racism.” Danny Davis, D-Ill., condemned what he described as a "lynching in the People's House." “I will not vote for this nightmare before Christmas, I will not vote for this lynching in the people’s House” Former-Rep. Charles B. Rangel made similar remarks, “The whole idea is a lynch mob mentality that says, this president has to go.” As well as Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, “Yeah, when it's about Trump, who cares about the process? Long as you get him. So, yeah, this is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.”
Donald Trump’s use of the term lynching drew widespread criticism but Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham defended Donald Trump’s use of the term. The term ‘lynching’ refers historically to America’s racist, extrajudicial killings of African Americans. Thousands of lynchings took place in America from the late 1800s to the mid 1900s. They were used to terrorize black Americans and to maintain white political supremacy.
Brut.
Sean C.11/01/2019 00:00
Bidin cant remember what he said 10 minutes ago let alone 21 years ago.
Gregory S.10/31/2019 18:22
Don't CARE Trump is Still Getting IMPEACHED.👍👍👍👍
Chris S.10/31/2019 17:20
I’m sorry I’ve kept all ya that vote for me poor.
Ed B.10/30/2019 23:35
You shouldn't be running for president he should be going to jail so we can send more money to the Ukraine so it's time you get it I'm sure he got plenty to
Elijah B.10/30/2019 02:02
The point is, Trump is being impeached for treason. Clinton was under impeachment for getting a bj.
Brent C.10/29/2019 22:48
Literally, lynching has been done to woman and men of all races and nationalities for thousands of years.
Doris B.10/29/2019 21:13
Guess people don't remember the old west where they had lynchings of all races. Now it's just a word to get all bent out of shape about. People need to chill out and stop acting like babies over stupid phrases that they have to tag as racist.
Perla S.10/29/2019 17:58
You are a losers and a losers Trump is the winner 2020””
Tim B.10/28/2019 00:13
Maybe look up the stupid word. Blacks can’t own a word just cause blacks were lynched. All races have been lynched
Jerry M.10/27/2019 21:15
People of all colors were Lynched. What the hell....
Susan M.10/27/2019 19:27
If it was wrong then, it is SURELY wrong now. The GOP has to grow up.
Missie M.10/27/2019 15:29
(trump knew what he was doing! His thug went in to a classified room!lynching was for his Supporters, most them love that word!😀😀😀😀😀
David B.10/27/2019 14:15
Pelosi gave the moron enough rope and he hung himself. Move on.
Lauri J.10/27/2019 14:15
This guy is such a dolt...bumbling idiot... What did you say in the Jan 2017 Comey mtng Joe? Hmmm?
Kyra M.10/26/2019 22:58
Maybe we can all just agree that regardless of your intention or knowledge of history, we don't call things lynching when they aren't actually lynching?
Tony M.10/26/2019 22:41
Lynching has nothing to do with race...talk about your false narrative! Lynching was the word of the time for a "summery hanging". It was a form of justice used in a lawless land. Horse thieves, rapist, cheating at cards etc...people, think for yourselves and stop letting the biased media think for you. It's not illegal...yet. 👊
Steve H.10/26/2019 16:30
Trump is racist scum
Steven V.10/26/2019 00:28
But our president is racist...
Maxine W.10/25/2019 19:50
In the old west criminals were hung so okay what's the difference between that and a lynching, same thing people so it's not a racial thing,give it a rest.
Gabriel R.10/25/2019 19:30
Pedo Biden. Your words mean nothing at all.