When Democrats Appropriate the Word “Lynching”

After he condemned Donald Trump’s use of the word ‘lynching’ to describe the impeachment inquiry. A 1998 CNN archive of Joe Biden re-surfaced in 2019. He uses the term ‘lynching’ to describe the impeachment proceedings against Bill Clinton. Joe Biden apologized but the term lynching had been used by other Democrats during the impeachment inquiry against Bill Clinton. He noted that it “wasn’t the right word to use” but claimed his use was different than Trump's because the president used the word “deliberately.”

Rep. Gregory W. Meeks Rep. - called Clinton's impeachment a "persecution" and a "political lynching" on the House floor in 1998. Meeks addressed the topic in an interview with the Washington Post, saying, “Yes, I said those words, but context matters. There is a difference when that word is used by someone of my experience and perspective, whose relatives were the targets of lynch mobs, compared to a president who has dog-whistled to white nationalists and peddled racism.” Danny Davis, D-Ill., condemned what he described as a "lynching in the People's House." “I will not vote for this nightmare before Christmas, I will not vote for this lynching in the people’s House” Former-Rep. Charles B. Rangel made similar remarks, “The whole idea is a lynch mob mentality that says, this president has to go.” As well as Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham, “Yeah, when it's about Trump, who cares about the process? Long as you get him. So, yeah, this is a lynching in every sense. This is un-American.”

Donald Trump’s use of the term lynching drew widespread criticism but Republican Senator, Lindsey Graham defended Donald Trump’s use of the term. The term ‘lynching’ refers historically to America’s racist, extrajudicial killings of African Americans. Thousands of lynchings took place in America from the late 1800s to the mid 1900s. They were used to terrorize black Americans and to maintain white political supremacy.

