Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?
She went from conspiracy theorist to U.S. Congresswoman. Who is Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who was just banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID?
01/05/2022 8:50 PM
4 comments
Michael W.9 minutes
banned from twitter means nothing, its a private company and is 100% biased
David P.14 minutes
If we are banning people that are spreading misinformation about Covid online can we start with Fauci, Biden, Kamala Harris, CDC, should we keep going?
Pedro P.16 minutes
She’s banned and you still give her a platform...??!!!!Please...
David F.22 minutes
Get a vaccine and booster and vote for a republican