Who is Marjorie Taylor Greene?

She went from conspiracy theorist to U.S. Congresswoman. Who is Marjorie Taylor-Greene, who was just banned from Twitter for spreading misinformation about COVID?

01/05/2022 8:50 PM
4 comments

  • Michael W.
    9 minutes

    banned from twitter means nothing, its a private company and is 100% biased

  • David P.
    14 minutes

    If we are banning people that are spreading misinformation about Covid online can we start with Fauci, Biden, Kamala Harris, CDC, should we keep going?

  • Pedro P.
    16 minutes

    She’s banned and you still give her a platform...??!!!!Please...

  • David F.
    22 minutes

    Get a vaccine and booster and vote for a republican

