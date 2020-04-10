back
Why African Americans are at higher risk of dying from coronavirus
"If we thought we saw something bad in NYC, then just wait until this hits the Deep South." African Americans are suffering from COVID-19 disproportionately compared to the rest of the U.S. population.
04/10/2020 7:39 PMupdated: 04/10/2020 7:40 PM
- New
And even more
- 5:06
Why African Americans are at higher risk of dying from coronavirus
- 2:46
US vs. The World: Health Care
- 3:05
TBT: Anthony Fauci on pandemics
- 3:35
This Marvel illustrator is giving free lessons during the Covid-19 outbreak
- 4:03
Half of humanity is staying home
- 5:03
Epidemiologist answers 7 questions on Covid-19
5 comments
Ebony J.26 minutes
Thank you for giving a voice to the voiceless, !
Alissa Z.27 minutes
Well said..! Grocery store needs to keep the pushing cart clean and leave a bottle of disinfectant solution so people can use to wipe down the cart 🛒. Where I shop they do all that necessary steps .... only place I go... a bit expensive but it’s safer.
Brut35 minutes
Special thanks to
Debbie L.an hour
Trump does not care about you
Kirat S.an hour
https://www.instagram.com/p/B-ymAybHgJO/?igshid=1jqbrmt3rwmpi They make your life a living hell but are always there for you when it counts! ❤️ HAPPY SIBLINGS DAY! Is there any other iconic sibling jodi that you love? Do let us know! 💯