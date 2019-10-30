back
Why is California so vulnerable to wildfires?
2018: more than 6700 km2 of land burned. 2019: Already more than 200,000 people evacuated. California is burning, just like every year. Here is why this US state is so vulnerable to wildfires.
10/30/2019 4:58 PM
- 467.8k
- 5.4k
- 65
62 comments
Bala M.11/29/2019 12:30
This is wrong idea
Haris T.11/27/2019 00:07
Up
Leonardo T.11/25/2019 02:07
V
Jonas P.11/24/2019 05:44
...with due respect to Brut Nature, according to geologist there is a certain kind of tree whose bark serves as a good self-igniter in creating fire. And it's also prolific in California forest. So it's not always humans that pose as the prime cause of forest fires. Some campers do attest this one.. !
Wedad A.11/23/2019 20:54
ان شاءالله نارهم تاكل حطبهم
مسٹر پ.11/22/2019 20:17
paraud
مسٹر پ.11/22/2019 20:17
پراڈ
Max R.11/22/2019 01:46
Nice back sound
Madhumita R.11/20/2019 10:41
Yes that is time when climate totally Change doing work to control it people try to help with habits
Fida C.11/19/2019 17:04
NYC
Ramon R.11/19/2019 02:55
Ese estado es malo para vivir por ese problema de incendios...y no se le pone reparo???
Ahmad H.11/18/2019 07:10
Stop flaming world. California will never burn.
Fajar R.11/16/2019 03:01
Masya allah kebesaran allah, jaman akhir
Ssali P.11/15/2019 09:08
People open eyes these people are making experiments on how to control the world natural environmental factors , they want to create there own environmental factors they want to control the world though new world programs where by they are even creating GMOs to control the food and agricultural products they want to rule the world with low popoulation which they can control and follow there evilic and satainic rules The want to destroy all God made nature I want u to follow Mosanto companies in America they are one of the evil companies in the world and it deals with agricultural habisites and pestsitses make a deep research about it u will tell mi people open your eyes the world is being destroyed by a group of people planning for the world pliz pliz pliz let's fight for our beautiful world of God
Ssali P.11/15/2019 08:53
I am 100% sure that the situation in California is not natural couse it's due to the experiments done by some American environmental research oganisation and same of those oganisations work under the oders of the new world programs and the little I know in that new world program is environment those evil pipo have a program of controlling the climate of the whole world we're by they want to control every country's climate and agricultural products do any one ever had of the introduction of Genetically Modifiaed foods (GOMs) where by a crop grows abnormally for example wen u plant maize it can grow for 3weeks so wen u eat that crop will make u unhealthy they want to destroy nuture , and they want to control the world though food and environment .
Jone Q.11/13/2019 05:53
that place is so vunerable to wild fires...some dick and harry can just come and start a fire there...think about it what can be done...
Omar B.11/12/2019 12:46
UN POCO DE SU PROPIA MEDICINA. ES EL "KARMA" DEL UNIVERSO, como dicen los filósofos.
Onis F.11/11/2019 21:32
Es muy triste oremos con muccha fe bendiciones amen desde venezuela
Nikos A.11/10/2019 13:11
We fly over the universe because we cannot keep this PARADISE of PLANET instead of find ways to STOP wild FIRES or FLOODS ,,,We always need the WATER ..the FORREST the SEA the SUN the GROUND to walk on...so find ways n solutions... instead of looking for an other planet ...........
စုိးႀကီး စ.11/09/2019 00:36
ဘေးကင်းကြပါစေ သတ္တဝါ အပေါင်း