back

Why peacocks spread their feathers

Peacocks boasting their colorful plumage is one of nature's most spectacular shows. But is it really just for show?

10/14/2018 5:44 AMupdated: 06/19/2019 9:34 AM
  • 617.6k
  • 179

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

130 comments

  • Abu S.
    07/17/2019 17:10

    Mr. Been

  • Jayan N.
    11/19/2018 07:35

    He is saying good bye to every body just because he is celebate

  • Jayan N.
    11/19/2018 07:33

    അതു ബ്രഹ്മ ചാരിയായതുകൊണ്ടു എല്ലാവർക്കും ഹായ് പറയുന്നതാകും

  • Younes S.
    10/31/2018 20:24

    الطاووس ههههههههههههه

  • Siraj A.
    10/31/2018 18:45

    Beautiful

  • Nermin V.
    10/31/2018 13:35

    Çok guzel

  • Phalla S.
    10/31/2018 10:19

    Verey nice

  • Sebile D.
    10/31/2018 09:13

    Allahin. Gucune. Kutredine. Guc. Yetmez. Inkarden. Tas. Olsun. Allahin. Gelini. Cok. Guzel. Kur ban. Olurum. Allahim. Sana

  • Fatma T.
    10/31/2018 07:04

    Seni Yaradana Kurban Olurum Ben ne kadar güzelsin harikasın Teşekkürler arkadaşım Hayvanları çok severim

  • Müzeyyen Ş.
    10/31/2018 06:41

    sübhañallah

  • Hany M.
    10/31/2018 06:33

    سبحانك يارب العالمين

  • Afrah K.
    10/31/2018 00:34

    سبحان الله

  • Maimunah S.
    10/30/2018 23:52

    سبحان الله... الله اكبر..

  • Abdul H.
    10/30/2018 23:21

    Informative.

  • محمد ا.
    10/30/2018 21:36

    سبحان الخالق

  • Siamand G.
    10/30/2018 15:41

    Red catpet pLs

  • Idris Ç.
    10/30/2018 13:45

    Allahım verdiği guzellik

  • Neriman S.
    10/30/2018 10:04

    Maşallah

  • Abdelilah M.
    10/29/2018 23:00

    Peacock is beautifully showed and amazing colored God bless this Bird very likely with love

  • El H.
    10/29/2018 19:46

    تم