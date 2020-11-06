back

Why these ballerinas posed in front of Robert E. Lee statue

Two black ballerinas stood on the steps of the monument of Confederate General Robert E. Lee — capturing Virginia's future and past in a powerful photo.

06/11/2020 7:03 PM
6 comments

  • C E.
    an hour

    I love Street Art and ballet. You ladies...are getting my golden buzzer.

  • Chris G.
    2 hours

    Thank you so much for sharing our girl’s voices!!! 🤎🤎🤎

  • Al A.
    2 hours

    Scumbags

  • Mary H.
    4 hours

    All.lives.matter