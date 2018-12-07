back
Wild animals trafficking is on the rise in France
A lion cub was removed from a Lamborghini in Paris. That's one of the many cases of illegal possessing of wild animals in France.
12/07/2018 7:47 AM
39 comments
Clare B.12/10/2018 21:06
That's not nice they are not meant to be pet's they are a wild animal
Elvis G.12/10/2018 19:10
seriously UAE is a shit hole country run by inbreed retard families....
Corinna G.12/10/2018 12:51
The supply of stupid, selfish dickheads is endless. These animal traffickers will always have customers. Pity !
Liudmila L.12/09/2018 11:00
Boykott! Stopp! 🙈🙈🙈
Lillian M.12/09/2018 06:52
Thanks for this truly telling post, !
Lea K.12/09/2018 03:55
, you were right!!!! , , ,
Carol H.12/09/2018 02:26
😡😡😡😡
Frances O.12/08/2018 21:17
Cruel how would they have liked to have been taken from their mothers . they should be sent to prison 😠😠
SB L.12/08/2018 19:03
I want to bring back colosseums to put assholes like traffickers in to fight for their lives. Use 'em in a similar fashion they think is suitable to treat wild animals. For entertainment.
Kris C.12/08/2018 18:59
Having a small dick is the reason in this case.
Judy v.12/08/2018 18:35
How terrible to fall into the hands of man!
Louise R.12/08/2018 16:52
What the actual???? People anger me, what people with money think is acceptable!!!! Put your money to good use and protect these animals 😡😡😡
Yuvaraj P.12/08/2018 16:32
It's very inhuman to separate the cub or little animals from the mother. This needs to be protested vehemently and the culprits be published heavily.
Tristano B.12/08/2018 16:09
As long as the rich exist this will only create more problems for animals.
Erich P.12/08/2018 15:55
wtf France.
Jess E.12/08/2018 15:39
I’ve got to wonder what makes people think it’s a good idea to bring a predatory animal in as a pet. How do they not know how that’s going to end?
Steve F.12/08/2018 14:12
Why carnt we just leave animals alone in the wild were they belong .
Lees-bet D.12/08/2018 12:56
King the lion cub was not released into a nature preserve. He lives in a part of the Shawari Private Game Reserve where there's a sanctuary run by the Born Free Foundation for wildlife that can't be released. He's still in captivity and will remain so for the rest of his life but will live in much much better conditions(large enclosure, proper diet, enrichment etc) than before.
Maggie G.12/08/2018 11:02
What is it with some people? If only they educated themselves re animal welfare, would they still carry on as they do? Probably!! Stiff jail sentences, and huge fines.
Sahil N.12/08/2018 07:45
And we name ourselves homo sapiens, the wise man