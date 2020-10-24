back
Woman locked up by husband is rescued
⚠️ Warning: Distressing images ⚠️ Ramrati's husband locked her in a bathroom for more than a year — away from proper food, water, or human contact. In this clear case of domestic abuse, he has not faced any charges…
10/24/2020 8:59 PM
- New
10 comments
Georgina H.16 minutes
Disgusting 🤬
Sìķanđář Å.19 minutes
This break my heart 💔 People like him are so disgrace to humanity😢
Adrienne H.27 minutes
Police in India are completely corrupt and easily paid off. Women are treated awful.
Susan P.33 minutes
Awww bless her, I hope someone with money and compassion in their hearts, helps her out xx
Bonita D.35 minutes
This is an abomination against any human ... THE GLOBEL community needs to meet with the leaders of these countries and bring into law a death penalty for anyone who harms a woman or child PERIOD maybe a husband would think twice before acting out his barbarism ,on another human . This breaks your HEART 💔
Connie L.39 minutes
Horrible poor lady
Ben S.43 minutes
It's sad to see that my country has become a global embarassment.
Julia S.an hour
😱😱 Unbelievable... 😡😡😡
Millie F.an hour
Evil
Charity A.an hour
"Make things easy for people and do not make them difficult, and cheer people up and do not drive them away." (Bukhari)