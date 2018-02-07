back
Zebra sharks at the Paris Aquarium
"If we keep catching as many sharks, they will become extinct within 20 years. And if sharks were to go extinct it would devastate the entire marine ecosystem."
02/07/2018 1:34 PM
- 38.3k
- 137
- 6
And even more
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
4 comments
Irena G.02/07/2018 16:42
ASIANS SPECIFICALLY CHINESE, PLS STOP EATING SHARK FINS.
Simone H.02/07/2018 14:36
Great work.
Manjeet G.02/07/2018 14:13
Me need to make more conservation area's in sea more national park in ocean so that the area can be free from the illegal fish whales hunting and shark fining and large number of illegal Marine fishes for aquarium purpose if we can stop this we can maintain the ecological balance in the ocean and yes we should not throw our trash plastic and other solid waste on the beach or in the ocean this is also a reason for the destruction of ocean each one can make the change......
Sebi N.02/07/2018 14:13
The only way possible at this rate is let them catch every single one of them except those saved in sanctuaries until there's none left, then let those who catch sharks move away from finning/ fishing or starve. Then reintroduce them. But I hope it will never get to that point.