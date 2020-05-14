back

24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

He spent over a month on a research station in Antarctica. Extreme cold, isolation, no nature outside… Youtuber Jacob Karhu told Brut nature what his daily life looked like.

05/14/2020 6:59 AM
  • New

And even more

  1. 6:47

    24 hours on a research station in Antarctica

  2. 1:23

    The jackfruit can replace meat

  3. 3:24

    Donald Trump's wall would be an environmental disaster

  4. 4:48

    Should the airline industry receive support from governments?

  5. 3:01

    Could "smokers" be the origin of life on Earth?

  6. 4:37

    5 stereotypes about veganism

1 comment

  • Brut nature
    14 hours

    To follow Jacob Karhu's expeditions and projects: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8qYxNL3A19Hi410JNBb2sQ