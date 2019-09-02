back

A low-tech initiative to grow vegetables in Singapore

To feed the millions of people who live in Singapore, this firm is developing a farming technique that's efficient and clean: hydroponics. Here is how they do it. With @lowtechlab

09/02/2019 3:31 PM
  • 185.4k
  • 53

34 comments

  • Ruby Y.
    09/28/2019 16:55

    Hydrophonic farming is now in demand in highly urbanized areas or city living. Creativity, small space water is just what you need to create a vegetable garden of your own. i start mine with eggplant, pepper on a pot.

  • Scott T.
    09/28/2019 03:19

    Really Great Idea.

  • Mercy S.
    09/27/2019 06:57

    I like brainy heads, heads that can think and find a solution to a problem, such are to be celebrated... EXCELLENT WORK Man...Nice One.

  • Amster M.
    09/22/2019 03:30

    Good leaders, good government, best country.

  • Xedret D.
    09/20/2019 21:27

  • Donver M.
    09/19/2019 22:10

  • Houria A.
    09/19/2019 13:44

  • Christos K.
    09/17/2019 23:48

    New ways of planting and such methods in general, will be very much needed in a few years, in big cities

  • Doyaa A.
    09/17/2019 21:07

  • Alex J.
    09/12/2019 23:37

    Check out what we are doing in Our small island of Trinidad and Tobago. Some low tech designed Hydroponics Systems

  • Adithya B.
    09/11/2019 05:18

  • Mira M.
    09/11/2019 02:39

  • Rubina A.
    09/10/2019 14:06

    I love your spirit.And just say oaw!!!

  • Silaparasetti D.
    09/10/2019 12:19

    Awesome

  • Fozia K.
    09/09/2019 10:53

    Brilliant!

  • Neetij P.
    09/09/2019 10:39

  • Leslie J.
    09/06/2019 15:31

    Ricky was talking about hydroponics almost 20 yrs ago

  • Gerson R.
    09/06/2019 12:06

    Buenisima explicacion pero agui ni eso tan simple podemos hacer cualquier cosita que se busque vale un ojo de la cara

  • Kring I.
    09/06/2019 06:29

  • Myint K.
    09/06/2019 02:02

    ျမန္မာလူမိ်ဳးေတြလည္းဒီလိုလုပ္သင့္ျပီ။ ဒါမွအဆိပ္ကင္းလြတ္အစားအစာေတြစားရမွာ။