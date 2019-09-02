back
A low-tech initiative to grow vegetables in Singapore
To feed the millions of people who live in Singapore, this firm is developing a farming technique that's efficient and clean: hydroponics. Here is how they do it. With @lowtechlab
09/02/2019 3:31 PM
- 185.4k
- 2.9k
- 53
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
34 comments
Ruby Y.09/28/2019 16:55
Hydrophonic farming is now in demand in highly urbanized areas or city living. Creativity, small space water is just what you need to create a vegetable garden of your own. i start mine with eggplant, pepper on a pot.
Scott T.09/28/2019 03:19
Really Great Idea.
Mercy S.09/27/2019 06:57
I like brainy heads, heads that can think and find a solution to a problem, such are to be celebrated... EXCELLENT WORK Man...Nice One.
Amster M.09/22/2019 03:30
Good leaders, good government, best country.
Xedret D.09/20/2019 21:27
How the singapore looks after someone dropped a bomb there carrying a deadly virus if inhaled by human they will turn into a jollibee mascots and roaming jumping around the streets highways and airports everywhere? And they doing stupid stuffs that even a bullets and rockets cant stop them?
Donver M.09/19/2019 22:10
G. Of ?2 Lmen A q🥨✈️🛫🚇🛶🚇
Houria A.09/19/2019 13:44
Top mzgnefique
Christos K.09/17/2019 23:48
New ways of planting and such methods in general, will be very much needed in a few years, in big cities
Doyaa A.09/17/2019 21:07
اللهم صل علي محمد وال محمد
Alex J.09/12/2019 23:37
Check out what we are doing in Our small island of Trinidad and Tobago. Some low tech designed Hydroponics Systems
Adithya B.09/11/2019 05:18
Zubin John,
Mira M.09/11/2019 02:39
Inspire
Rubina A.09/10/2019 14:06
I love your spirit.And just say oaw!!!
Silaparasetti D.09/10/2019 12:19
Awesome
Fozia K.09/09/2019 10:53
Brilliant!
Neetij P.09/09/2019 10:39
Pramisha Thapaliya
Leslie J.09/06/2019 15:31
Ricky was talking about hydroponics almost 20 yrs ago
Gerson R.09/06/2019 12:06
Buenisima explicacion pero agui ni eso tan simple podemos hacer cualquier cosita que se busque vale un ojo de la cara
Kring I.09/06/2019 06:29
see ☺️
Myint K.09/06/2019 02:02
ျမန္မာလူမိ်ဳးေတြလည္းဒီလိုလုပ္သင့္ျပီ။ ဒါမွအဆိပ္ကင္းလြတ္အစားအစာေတြစားရမွာ။