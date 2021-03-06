back

Adrian Grenier wants laundry to be plastic-free

Our laundry is creating plastic waste, but the culprit isn't what you might expect. Adrian Grenier explains. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand

06/03/2021 6:57 PM
  • New

And even more

  1. 3:06

    Adrian Grenier wants laundry to be plastic-free

  2. 2:38

    Taking the plastic out of cleaning products

  3. 4:28

    Fighting for clean water and environmental justice

  4. 2:19

    3 myths about plastic pollution

  5. 4:53

    A toxic tour of pollution on Chicago's southeast side

  6. 4:25

    Pati Ruiz Corzo: protector of Mexico's Sierra Gorda

3 comments

  • Barbara E.
    41 minutes

    Great idea!!!

  • Barbara E.
    42 minutes

    I didn't think those were good never use. Thanks

  • Brut
    an hour

    Here's more information about Blueland: https://www.blueland.com/collections/laundry?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=brut2

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.

switch-check
switch-x
By continuing, you agree to receive emails from Brut.