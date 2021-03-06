back
Adrian Grenier wants laundry to be plastic-free
Our laundry is creating plastic waste, but the culprit isn't what you might expect. Adrian Grenier explains. This video has been produced in partnership with a brand
06/03/2021 6:57 PM
- New
Stay informed and entertained, for free with myBrut.
3 comments
Barbara E.41 minutes
Great idea!!!
Barbara E.42 minutes
I didn't think those were good never use. Thanks
Brutan hour
Here's more information about Blueland: https://www.blueland.com/collections/laundry?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=brut2