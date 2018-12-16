back

Baby Born From Donor's Uterus

This beautiful new baby was just born — from the uterus of a dead donor, an astonishing medical breakthrough.

12/16/2018 6:01 PM
48 comments

  • Ramona S.
    01/01/2019 01:33

    Like human race is in danger of extinction 😅

  • Jackline A.
    12/31/2018 19:43

    Bravo

  • Asma S.
    12/31/2018 16:49

    Wow scientists are blessings They will always astonish us Don't know if this halal or haram but I believe this is a dream for so many parents out there

  • Raazia S.
    12/31/2018 11:58

    Love the science

  • Aida P.
    12/31/2018 05:01

    Gud Job doctor kee up d most blessed job love u !

  • Angela F.
    12/31/2018 02:59

    I wonder how long before they public "test" this on males?

  • Sid C.
    12/30/2018 19:08

    Yup that's what we need more people on the planet!!

  • Deysi B.
    12/30/2018 14:02

    lo que te dije 😮😮😮

  • Khouloud A.
    12/30/2018 11:56

    💚💛

  • Sara B.
    12/28/2018 19:18

    For the people commenting about adoption: great idea, why don’t you adopt?

  • Hannah W.
    12/28/2018 14:30

    Future procedure for transgender women?

  • Shn S.
    12/28/2018 13:31

    eto ba yun? Donor naman pala eh, uterine transplant ang ginawa be

  • Grasya G.
    12/28/2018 02:14

    If we only have multi-millions😁o

  • Lhundup J.
    12/25/2018 08:08

    So many children are in need of parents. Why not reaching out to them?

  • Aslam N.
    12/24/2018 10:28

    Allah to lookafter new born long life and happiness.

  • Kim I.
    12/24/2018 03:34

    more reason to donate my body to science lol

  • Ardythe S.
    12/24/2018 00:20

    Okay only the uterus came from the dead.

  • Josefina O.
    12/23/2018 15:47

    Gloria a dios amén

  • Vel V.
    12/23/2018 15:45

    interesting

  • Betty P.
    12/23/2018 14:13

    🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻