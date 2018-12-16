Baby Born From Donor's Uterus

This beautiful new baby was just born — from the uterus of a dead donor, an astonishing medical breakthrough.
Ramona S.01/01/2019 01:33
Like human race is in danger of extinction 😅
Jackline A.12/31/2018 19:43
Bravo
Asma S.12/31/2018 16:49
Wow scientists are blessings They will always astonish us Don't know if this halal or haram but I believe this is a dream for so many parents out there
Raazia S.12/31/2018 11:58
Love the science
Aida P.12/31/2018 05:01
Gud Job doctor kee up d most blessed job love u !
Angela F.12/31/2018 02:59
I wonder how long before they public "test" this on males?
Sid C.12/30/2018 19:08
Yup that's what we need more people on the planet!!
Deysi B.12/30/2018 14:02
lo que te dije 😮😮😮
Khouloud A.12/30/2018 11:56
💚💛
Sara B.12/28/2018 19:18
For the people commenting about adoption: great idea, why don’t you adopt?
Hannah W.12/28/2018 14:30
Future procedure for transgender women?
Shn S.12/28/2018 13:31
eto ba yun? Donor naman pala eh, uterine transplant ang ginawa be
Grasya G.12/28/2018 02:14
If we only have multi-millions😁o
Lhundup J.12/25/2018 08:08
So many children are in need of parents. Why not reaching out to them?
Aslam N.12/24/2018 10:28
Allah to lookafter new born long life and happiness.
Kim I.12/24/2018 03:34
more reason to donate my body to science lol
Ardythe S.12/24/2018 00:20
Okay only the uterus came from the dead.
Josefina O.12/23/2018 15:47
Gloria a dios amén
Vel V.12/23/2018 15:45
interesting
Betty P.12/23/2018 14:13
🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻