Cliteracy: It's time to learn about the clitoris
"The way that people with clits are taught about their bodies is about shame." Through her art, Sophia Wallace is fighting to celebrate and normalize the only organ in the human body dedicated solely to pleasure.
03/10/2021 5:34 PMupdated: 03/10/2021 5:36 PM
Ana B.18 minutes
You have to be kidding
Reza R.34 minutes
same way like dude drawing bout di*k
Hector J.an hour
Where can I find this art.. 🤣
Shirley F.an hour
Check Judy Chicago's work.
Brutan hour
To learn more about Sophia Wallace's work and the movement, visit: https://www.sophiawallace.art/works
Brutan hour
A year ago, Brut posted a video on 5 things to know about the clitoris — the only body part solely destined for pleasure. The viral success of the piece, and all the questions it raised, gave us the idea to launch "clitoris week."