Cliteracy: It's time to learn about the clitoris

"The way that people with clits are taught about their bodies is about shame." Through her art, Sophia Wallace is fighting to celebrate and normalize the only organ in the human body dedicated solely to pleasure.

03/10/2021 5:34 PMupdated: 03/10/2021 5:36 PM
6 comments

  • Ana B.
    18 minutes

    You have to be kidding

  • Reza R.
    34 minutes

    same way like dude drawing bout di*k

  • Hector J.
    an hour

    Where can I find this art.. 🤣

  • Shirley F.
    an hour

    Check Judy Chicago's work.

  • Brut
    an hour

    To learn more about Sophia Wallace's work and the movement, visit: https://www.sophiawallace.art/works

  • Brut
    an hour

    A year ago, Brut posted a video on 5 things to know about the clitoris — the only body part solely destined for pleasure. The viral success of the piece, and all the questions it raised, gave us the idea to launch "clitoris week."

