Cold spells and climate change: could there be a link between them?
Extreme cold weather in NYC, snow in the Sahara... Sure, but that doesn't mean climate change isn't real. ❄️
01/31/2019 7:27 AM
28 comments
Joe M.02/15/2019 15:37
Scientists have calculated that termites alone produce ten times as much carbon dioxide as all the fossil fuels burned in the whole world in a year. Pound for pound, the weight of all the termites in the world is greater than the total weight of humans. Scientists estimate that, worldwide, termites may release over 150 million tons of methane gas into the atmosphere annually. In our lower atmosphere this methane then reacts to form carbon dioxide and ozone. It is estimated that for every human on Earth there may be 1000 pounds of termites. On the average Termites expel gas composed of about 59% nitrogen, 21% hydrogen, 9% carbon dioxide, 7% methane, and 4% oxygen.
Joe M.02/15/2019 15:36
. Okay, here's the bombshell. The volcanic eruption at Iceland's Eyjafjallajokull volcano, since its first spewed volcanic ash, in just FOUR DAYS, NEGATED EVERY SINGLE EFFORT you have made in the past five years to control CO2 emissions on our planet - all of you. And now with Iceland's Grimsvotn volcano erupting on May 21, 2011, it has been a losing battle. Of course you know about this evil carbon dioxide that we are trying to suppress - it's that vital chemical compound that every plant requires to live and grow and to synthesize into oxygen for us humans and all animal life. I know, it's very disheartening to realize that all of the carbon emission savings you have accomplished while suffering the inconvenience and expense of: driving Prius hybrids, buying fabric grocery bags, sitting up till midnight to finish your kid's "The Green Revolution" science project, throwing out all of your non-green cleaning supplies, using only two squares of toilet paper, putting a brick in your toilet tank reservoir, selling your SUV and speedboat, vacationing at home instead of abroad, nearly getting hit every day on your bicycle, replacing all of your 50 cents light bulbs with $10.00 light bulbs ... well, all of those things you have done have all gone down the tubes in just four days. The volcanic ash emitted into the Earth's atmosphere in just four days - yes - FOUR DAYS ONLY by that volcano in Iceland, has totally erased every single effort you have made to reduce the evil beast, carbon. And there are around 200 active volcanoes on the planet spewing out this crud at any one time - EVERY DAY.
Alicia A.02/05/2019 11:48
Everyone wants to be immortal but could careless about taking care of the only thing that matters for us to survive. “OUR PLANET”. Without it, we’re nothing.
Audrey T.02/04/2019 15:09
maintenant on s'insurge
Per E.02/03/2019 23:28
Elliott A.02/03/2019 01:28
Global waming? George Michael has nothing to do with climate change
Malyala E.02/02/2019 02:37
Tomaš R.02/01/2019 23:23
human body is a superconductor,u think u are changing environment by what?Farting and cows burping?
Tomaš R.02/01/2019 23:16
more educated?u must be joking,we are desrupting Earths rotation by shifting weight that makes gravity stronger on one side but weaker on the other,do u think seven million ppl that make 600000000 kilograms of weight is a smart idea along with the infrastructure,we are changing Earths movement and that will change the conditions quicker than evolution can adapt the organisms,what kind of education aka copying habit responses do we need?
Doina C.02/01/2019 00:42
I really hope people get more educated when it comes to Global Warming and Climate Change. We need to stop being so ignorant and careless about what we are already witnessing!
Laurent B.02/01/2019 00:35
What is wrong with people nowadays. Why nobody believes what scientists say ? Is everybody so in need of being a "free thinking rebel" that they don't care about logic anymore and just want to contradict anyone just to "not be a sheep" ?
Claire S.01/31/2019 23:14
Robert F.01/31/2019 15:54
More climate debate... Folks, things are going to get worse... If your sceptical about this, look on the UN home page. It's all there to read and Canada has bought in.... this is all happening under the mask of "Green Initiatives" https://youtu.be/govL-fUAwMA
Gail D.01/31/2019 14:36
God's B.01/31/2019 14:03
Juanjo C.01/31/2019 13:15
Matt P.01/31/2019 12:58
Ever notice how liberals believe in science when it comes to global warming, but when it comes down to gender, they deny science and biology totally?! The president trolled you guys.... and this page and some of the followers took the bait hook, line, and sinker.....trump is a savage!
Rune F.01/31/2019 12:22
Jon M.01/31/2019 12:16
Still cant believe people voted for this fucking dumbass. God really shows how gullible and stupid people are.
Eh M.01/31/2019 10:50
