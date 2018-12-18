back
Finnish scientists are developing a vaccine to save bees
The first-ever insect vaccine could help save bees. 🐝✊
12/18/2018 7:23 AM
29 comments
ريم م.12/21/2018 11:50
Our initiative is in need of members from all over the world to share with us their experience and knowledge in animal welfare and help us to educate the Yemeni people on how to care for animals. If you are interested in assisting us in this cause, kindly click on the link below with a background on the initiative. (Salaam Initiative for Animal Welfare - Lahj) We would appreciate it if those who are passionate about this cause could join our efforts and be part of our page. We would also be honored if you attended our meetings. The success of this initiative depends greatly on the kindness of your hearts. In order to improve the conditions in our beloved country, we need to work hand in hand. The main objective of this initiative is to better the lives of our feral animals. Everyone can start in their own home and neighbourhood. Help us with your ideas and abilities. Comment and share this page so we can reach as many as possible. We also have a whatsapp group. Background on the initiative: We seek to educate children through the efforts of each person in their household. This can also be done through educating the children of your neighbourhood about the importance of caring for animals and that they have souls and feelings and that they were created to live in peace with us. In addition, we can teach children to build small homes from boxes or tires. Moreover, feeding these feral animals with whatever they have instead of throwing the food. The food can be put in a small container for the animals to eat and once they are done, it can be removed, so the neighbours will not be disturbed. We also would like it if you document your initiative so people can learn and be motivated to do the same for the wellbeing of our society. Should you require any more information, please do not hesitate to contact us. https://m.facebook.com/groups/191193351827160 https://m.facebook.com/groups/191193351827160 Dear Subject: Supporting the Salaam Initiative for Animal Welfare We hope this finds you well and we hope for continuous success. In reference to the subject of this letter, we aim from this initiative to educate and teach children to show compassion towards animal in order to spread love, coexistence and sympathy which will bring about the attention of adults as well. Our objective is to end violence against animals and treat those who have been subjected to injury and mistreatment as our apology to these helpless creatures. The objectives of this initiative are quite simple and do not cost much as you would see in the brochure attached. We request your assistance and support in funding and improving our initiative based on our needs. We attach our letter of these needs. Kindly accept our appreciation and gratitude. Sincerely yours, Suha Hasan
S'rena M.12/20/2018 17:03
Human logic create something unnatural to save nature. Instead of STOPPING the people who put poison everywhere.
S'rena M.12/20/2018 17:03
This sounds like the beginning of the end.
Bother L.12/20/2018 14:29
This is amazing 😀❤️🌈
Reneil S.12/20/2018 13:21
Supper
Jeffrey T.12/20/2018 09:38
What could possibly go wrong or awry?
Trevor K.12/19/2018 21:19
scary!
Jan V.12/19/2018 16:47
ge hebt een dubbelganger in Helsinki check de 1st 10 seconden
Donna L.12/19/2018 16:04
What? Vaccines cause death of herd immunity. WTF? How ignorant are these people?
Thomas L.12/19/2018 15:35
Oh dear, trouble ahead
Charles N.12/19/2018 14:07
Good but I was wondering if the pesticides doing the damage to them I have a Hive in my house on the east side of my house they been there for years sometimes I have a craving for honey but I love watching them instead
Leni M.12/19/2018 12:34
Please tell me this is false info. Vaccines are poison.
Dirk B.12/19/2018 11:40
The best way to help bees is to stop using pesticides.
Eva L.12/19/2018 06:04
The best place to start is getting rid of pesticides.
Eva L.12/19/2018 06:00
Så hellere tage fat om den værste årsag: pesticider Det interessante er, at der ikke tænkes på de vilde bier, som har et endnu større arbejdsområde.
Deanna N.12/19/2018 03:28
Isn’t this how the killer bees were created? I could be wrong but it kind or sounds similar
Elver M.12/19/2018 02:31
Las abejas gran tesoro que de Jo papá Dios para sus sus hijos
Sisterella O.12/19/2018 01:51
Wtf?! Helping bees? Stop Monsanto & all of the GMO foods that’s how we help the bees!!
Bella R.12/19/2018 00:59
Wtf is wrong with people....all the negative remarks here! Have you seen food prices the last 5 yrs skyrocket..fruits and vegetables...we have suffered catastrophic loss of all bees, yes mainly to pesticides..there isn't enough time to change the fkn world, or to stop pesticide use in time to save bees. Do you know that even if the world stopped using all pesticide today the soil would take 7yrs or longer to be pesticide free. The world is in such dire straights because humans are so greedy, uneducated and apathetic! This is a way to give bees stronger immune systems in order to combat all the fuckery humans are responsible for. Wake up world.....
Jonathan G.12/18/2018 21:11
Something isn't right about this