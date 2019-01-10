back
French Guiana: agroforestry in the Amazonian forest
This farmer in the Amazonian forest uses a mix of modern agricultural techniques and ancient Amerindian know-how. Brut Nature went to French Guiana to meet him.
01/10/2019 10:01 AM
18 comments
Gail A.02/10/2019 00:49
This is a must watch. This man nurtures the earth which nurtures all of us. Lots to learn here. Enjoy!
Cherylene S.01/29/2019 01:51
No such thing as a weed!👏👏👏👍👍👍💞💞💞
Sorella K.01/28/2019 01:14
😍😍😍👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾
Cynthia C.01/27/2019 17:10
So interesting
Richmond V.01/24/2019 10:33
He looks like southeast asian. . Looks like Thailander or Filipino
Ludy V.01/21/2019 13:40
EXELLENT
Rico Z.01/21/2019 04:13
Es la idea bien clara
Grace J.01/21/2019 02:05
.
Indawati K.01/18/2019 20:46
bisa di sharekan ke pak Imam. Bagus sekali ini technique dan philosophynya.
بلقيس ع.01/17/2019 21:12
لو مترجم حتى نفهم يكون افضل
Roseanne B.01/15/2019 04:01
!
Marco A.01/14/2019 15:33
Wonderfull
Marian G.01/13/2019 22:31
Smart way to use the wisdom of mother nature
René B.01/12/2019 08:50
Maybe New Zealand could adapt some of this ideology, rather than its present full-on dairy and meat farming, specially because the younger generation is demanding a more balanced diet these days.
Amitava P.01/12/2019 08:05
EXCELLENT
Sandy B.01/11/2019 22:59
Missing a bit of fungi then jobs a good un!
Gary T.01/10/2019 20:28
Awesome guy.
Sher H.01/10/2019 15:32
In Taiwan we also have Roselle tree. We drink it as a juice.