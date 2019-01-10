back

French Guiana: agroforestry in the Amazonian forest

This farmer in the Amazonian forest uses a mix of modern agricultural techniques and ancient Amerindian know-how. Brut Nature went to French Guiana to meet him.

01/10/2019 10:01 AM
  • 701.0k
  • 27

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

18 comments

  • Gail A.
    02/10/2019 00:49

    This is a must watch. This man nurtures the earth which nurtures all of us. Lots to learn here. Enjoy!

  • Cherylene S.
    01/29/2019 01:51

    No such thing as a weed!👏👏👏👍👍👍💞💞💞

  • Sorella K.
    01/28/2019 01:14

    😍😍😍👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾👌🏾

  • Cynthia C.
    01/27/2019 17:10

    So interesting

  • Richmond V.
    01/24/2019 10:33

    He looks like southeast asian. . Looks like Thailander or Filipino

  • Ludy V.
    01/21/2019 13:40

    EXELLENT

  • Rico Z.
    01/21/2019 04:13

    Es la idea bien clara

  • Grace J.
    01/21/2019 02:05

    .

  • Indawati K.
    01/18/2019 20:46

    bisa di sharekan ke pak Imam. Bagus sekali ini technique dan philosophynya.

  • بلقيس ع.
    01/17/2019 21:12

    لو مترجم حتى نفهم يكون افضل

  • Roseanne B.
    01/15/2019 04:01

    !

  • Marco A.
    01/14/2019 15:33

    Wonderfull

  • Marian G.
    01/13/2019 22:31

    Smart way to use the wisdom of mother nature

  • René B.
    01/12/2019 08:50

    Maybe New Zealand could adapt some of this ideology, rather than its present full-on dairy and meat farming, specially because the younger generation is demanding a more balanced diet these days.

  • Amitava P.
    01/12/2019 08:05

    EXCELLENT

  • Sandy B.
    01/11/2019 22:59

    Missing a bit of fungi then jobs a good un!

  • Gary T.
    01/10/2019 20:28

    Awesome guy.

  • Sher H.
    01/10/2019 15:32

    In Taiwan we also have Roselle tree. We drink it as a juice.