Green Pet Food for A Smaller "Carbon Pawprint"

A dog's carbon footprint is twice that of some cars 😮. That's why he's turning to insects to feed our pets. 🦗
9 comments
Farhan R.02/22/2019 09:40
Remember Simba eating a worm ? 😂
Ruby Y.02/14/2019 04:27
Insects are packed with protein and its edible for guman consumption and animals as well likes. Insects feed mostly on plants, more natural than any packed dog and cat food with a lot of artificial additives.
Aida R.02/13/2019 03:36
تم
Saad F.02/07/2019 15:39
You are threat to planet if you are feeding a canine vegetables.
Yumi R.02/06/2019 04:56
whatcha think!??
June A.02/01/2019 14:52
Capitalism is killing the planet wayyyyy more then doggos...
Jane A.01/29/2019 19:52
😊
Myles K.01/29/2019 11:47
If you aren't home cooking meals for your dog than you don't care about their health. Change my mind.
Maxime V.01/28/2019 03:08
Mais bordel ! Foutez leur la paix a ces pauvres bêtes ! Ça tiendrais qu'a moi je laisserais mon chien chasser tout ce qu'il est capable de bouffé !