Houston flooded...again

What happens when a city has a 100-year flood... 4 times in 20 years?
Joe S.09/01/2017 04:29
How Is.the.rail.road.makeing.out.its.been.around.for.100.years.or So.?
Aaron Y.09/01/2017 02:34
What was the hurricane in 2016? I only remember being in Ike way back then
James P.09/01/2017 01:44
And then they rebuild in the same spot.
Nick K.09/01/2017 01:32
Y'all misunderstand the term 100 year flood. It doesn't mean that the flood will only happen every 100 years just that in a given year, that it will have a 1 in 100 chance of happening. That being said, clearly the data that Houston's level of rainfall for the 100 year flood is based on is inaccurate and outdated. With increased levels of rainfall likely due to changing climate patterns and an ever growing area of Houston that is being developed, this is probably just going to get worse.
Angeleno C.09/01/2017 00:54
The global warming...
Dudley L.08/31/2017 22:50
Or maybe it's an exaggeration and not actually factual.
Liam T.08/31/2017 22:26
The 420 year flood. No wonder.. bong water is clogging the drainage tunnels.
Temoc R.08/31/2017 20:31
Sandy Jimenez y tu quieres mudarte a una big city
Selena R.08/31/2017 19:36
Time to move
Heather M.08/31/2017 18:26
Houston we have a problem
Asher E.08/31/2017 13:42
It gets renamed to the 5-year flood?!?!?