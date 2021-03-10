back
How climate change is driving polar bears to extinction
Another disturbing effect of climate change — polar bears are eating their cubs. Here's why ...
10/03/2021 1:58 PM
8 comments
افتحوا م.3 hours
So if the “natural cycle of the earth” non-faith type people believe we evolved from animals, they should still be afraid because that means the future looks pretty grim for them too!
Nabeel H.4 hours
All these stories disturb the heck out of me.
Dénes S.4 hours
Climate change isn't real, its yet again another fabricated doomsday prophecy just like global cooling and global warming. Climate change has been created so that the working-class through taxes pay for the new eco technologies because the elites don't want to pay for it, why would the elites want to pay for it when they can lobby governments, fund NGO's and create a new doomsday prophecy to get millions of citizens to pay for the new tech through a doomsday tax system instead of them
Sherin S.5 hours
Let's go for electric cars at least and support clean energy
Michaela G.6 hours
This has been happening for a long time. If there is no food they will eat their own. If males want the female they will kill the litter
Al8 hours
Mother of nature is cruel, so sad.
Karla K.9 hours
No! We have to STOP THIS!!!
Lourdes S.9 hours
How sad 😭