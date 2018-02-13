back

How does snow form?

How do snowflakes form? ❄️

02/13/2018 4:27 PM
  • 285.8k
  • 3

And even more

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

2 comments

  • Paul M.
    02/14/2018 15:19

    They take offense at everything 😂

  • Ana A.
    02/13/2018 18:39

    asi se forman que guay ❄️