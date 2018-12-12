back

Istanbul: recycle your plastic bottles for subway credit

Recycling plastic bottles to pay for subway credit. This is now possible in Istanbul, Turkey.

12/12/2018 7:23 AM
10 comments

  • Pegalee B.
    12/27/2018 04:26

    Seems like a good idea.

  • Carlo C.
    12/20/2018 02:06

    sana ganto sa lrt hahaha

  • Aylin S.
    12/18/2018 09:03

    ♥️

  • Sherry H.
    12/13/2018 19:46

    Far out! ❤

  • William S.
    12/13/2018 14:28

    How about reward them twice as much if they use a refillable water container instead?

  • Raquelle G.
    12/12/2018 17:32

    Stop buying products in plastic containers, request more sustainable packaging from the brands you buy and from the stores shop at.

  • Giorgos B.
    12/12/2018 15:11

    Beijing in india started this and its nice to spread this all around - but 86 bottles? Not a realistic scenario that could motivate more people to do it.

  • Nikolay T.
    12/12/2018 08:14

    If you want to fight plastic pollution in the cities it's better to reduce consumption rather than recycle, experts say.

  • Cammeron J.
    12/12/2018 08:00

    actually sustainable

  • Christopher P.
    12/12/2018 07:29

    😁