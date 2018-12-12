back
Istanbul: recycle your plastic bottles for subway credit
Recycling plastic bottles to pay for subway credit. This is now possible in Istanbul, Turkey.
12/12/2018 7:23 AM
10 comments
Pegalee B.12/27/2018 04:26
Seems like a good idea.
Carlo C.12/20/2018 02:06
sana ganto sa lrt hahaha
Aylin S.12/18/2018 09:03
♥️
Sherry H.12/13/2018 19:46
Far out! ❤
William S.12/13/2018 14:28
How about reward them twice as much if they use a refillable water container instead?
Raquelle G.12/12/2018 17:32
Stop buying products in plastic containers, request more sustainable packaging from the brands you buy and from the stores shop at.
Giorgos B.12/12/2018 15:11
Beijing in india started this and its nice to spread this all around - but 86 bottles? Not a realistic scenario that could motivate more people to do it.
Nikolay T.12/12/2018 08:14
If you want to fight plastic pollution in the cities it's better to reduce consumption rather than recycle, experts say.
Cammeron J.12/12/2018 08:00
actually sustainable
Christopher P.12/12/2018 07:29
😁