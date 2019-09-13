back
Rescued chimpanzees in the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Thanks to @P-WAC, these 3 chimpanzees have been released to a large open-air sanctuary after months in captivity.
09/13/2019 6:21 AMupdated: 09/16/2019 4:01 PM
12 comments
Heleen d.10/09/2019 09:12
Doesn’t this apply for every zoo?
Karen L.09/18/2019 10:44
Thank you!.♥️
Malta S.09/16/2019 03:59
Nice one
Sanja Č.09/14/2019 18:24
Thank this beautiful people for helping to save them 👍💞
Mariana R.09/14/2019 18:23
🙏😍
Paul R.09/14/2019 01:45
I believe all animals should not be put in the cages, I think if you want to see them, you or I should travel to see them in thier environment, not capture and put in the confinments..animals do have a right to live free...right..!
Brian G.09/13/2019 22:27
Keep Up the good work for the Chimpanzees rescue 😎👍👍
Lilla W.09/13/2019 18:40
Thank you guys. Merci beaucoup.
Mira M.09/13/2019 11:40
Goodwork
KaoPu P.09/13/2019 09:31
Thank you
Margaret G.09/13/2019 06:44
Thank you for helping save them from the life they were living
Brut nature09/12/2019 10:20
These 3 chimpanzees have been released by which seeks to preserve Africa's great apes in the wild through rescue, rehabilitation and ecosystem conservation.