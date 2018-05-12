back
Swallowing Legos For Science
These doctors intentionally swallowed Lego heads — for science. 😲🤭🥴
12/05/2018 6:18 PM
- 4:21
90 comments
Justin L.04/23/2020 12:31
Below
Jm I.04/20/2020 16:16
Lego
Rasamuel T.04/19/2020 00:18
😫😫😫😵😵😵😵😨
Jeng M.04/06/2020 03:34
Ugufu8iioio
Brandon R.02/01/2020 03:21
You guys are Freaking Crazy
Tyler C.01/24/2020 01:10
Fecken stupid
Asmaa C.11/26/2019 18:31
This is cute.
Yama Z.11/26/2019 03:42
Looks like these doctors needs doctors themselves lol
Salma A.02/27/2019 09:25
interesting studies lol
Raphaël J.01/21/2019 17:02
le sujet de thèse rêvé... dommage
Donna C.01/08/2019 06:20
N A WWW
Jeffrey M.01/01/2019 02:45
THIS PEDIATRICIANS https://encrypted-tbn3.gstatic.com/images?q=tbn:ANd9GcQt7jZkvWwLBcXpwo-5OCXSNKEZy9N59aiiOXs2IEbJ_GuoSaPB9A-oE-Ml
Ma C.12/31/2018 07:28
,.mW
JamesAaron D.12/31/2018 05:57
Kids please dont try this at home...
Phi T.12/30/2018 17:31
còn chần chờ gì nữa :)))))
Ian P.12/29/2018 15:48
Hi
John P.12/29/2018 11:08
BUT CAN THEY SWOLMA NUTS
Jhaneth C.12/28/2018 16:47
los comentarios 🤣🤣🤣🤣
Jennile O.12/28/2018 14:47
La gente cada día es mas estupida.
Tego C.12/28/2018 03:22
A pero la cosa va a ser cuando kaguen😂