back
The NGO Nitidæ is using GeoPoppy to achieve zero-agriculture deforestation
There's an app for everything. Even for fighting deforestation. 🌳
05/17/2018 10:14 AM
- 143.8k
- 903
- 13
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
8 comments
Nakang C.05/29/2018 15:34
Mero
Abdul-Lateef S.05/24/2018 20:09
95 .000 sq km !! how so ?!! ivory coast entirely is 322.000 sq km !!!
Arpana L.05/19/2018 10:06
Don't say its Africa's fault.....it's western influence and corruption that is leading this. First world nations greed and their people don't realise the consequences of their privilege. Stop hating and stop with your blaming comments. This needs to be a global effort to reverse or ALL mankind is dead!
Philippe L.05/19/2018 08:03
It is because of the Chinese buy all the wood of the planet.
Tamas F.05/17/2018 18:21
Well since they used to have gems and other precious metals what are miraculously disappeared to Europe. No wonder they have no other option but to do this crap.
Victoria B.05/17/2018 14:55
I invite you to go here to learn about other options for how we can move forward in creating a sustainable future. Www.Pachamama.org/engage
Jayson F.05/17/2018 14:51
It’s Africa they don’t give a shit
Joseph G.05/17/2018 11:44
All the forests will be cleared if the human population will keep growing at this rate what ever effort is being done, the only solution for this catastrophic situation the planet is in is educating people so they have smaller families.