back
The sounds that monkeys make carry messages
Monkeys give loud alarm calls in case of danger, combine sounds to convey more information, learn not to interrupt each other. Here is the complex reality of animal language. 🐒 With ARTE
12/01/2018 7:27 AM
- 19.5k
- 158
- 5
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
1 comment
Melvana L.12/01/2018 09:30
Interesting