back

The sounds that monkeys make carry messages

Monkeys give loud alarm calls in case of danger, combine sounds to convey more information, learn not to interrupt each other. Here is the complex reality of animal language. 🐒 With ARTE

12/01/2018 7:27 AM
  • 19.5k
  • 5

And even more

  1. Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming

  2. How did the great auk go extinct?

  3. The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate

  4. Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year

  5. Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames

  6. Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem

1 comment

  • Melvana L.
    12/01/2018 09:30

    Interesting