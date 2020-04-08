back

TikTok under fire by national governments

Donald Trump isn't the only world leader threatening to ban TikTok. Here's a look at controversy surrounding the social media app in other countries.

08/04/2020 12:06 AM
  • New

4 comments

  • Fred S.
    15 minutes

    Trump should be banned him and his Trumpvirus hoax

  • Steven W.
    29 minutes

    Idiot

  • Bruno P.
    40 minutes

    War on China is building up.

  • Dhanapal S.
    an hour

    Ban Tik tok...what is the world coming to ....ban Facebook next..is there anywhere banish China to naughty corner forever.. Ivanka for presidency