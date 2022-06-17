What is "The YouTube Effect?"
“The YouTube effect will hit you in some way.” This filmmaker investigated the dark side of YouTube ... Here’s what he found out. #Tribeca2022
An instrument that can play the music of plants
Have you ever heard a plant sing? This artist and entrepreneur invented a device that lets you listen to music created by plants. Keep your sound on for this one.
The story of 4chan
It started as an online forum where users shared cat memes ... until it became the internet's hotbed for white nationalist ideas. This is the story of 4chan.
This digital creator has a hot tip for crypto neophytes
NFT artist Emily Yang has raised millions of dollars. This is how she did it. #Cannes2022
"What do you bring to society?": Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson from "Triangle of Sadness"
"We can't be ruled by technology, by social media." Playing model/influencers in "Triangle Of Sadness" got actors Charlbi Dean and Harris Dickinson considering their own presence online ... #Cannes2022
The complete history of UFOs
The U.S. government has released a long-awaited report on UFOs. From their early sightings as flying saucers to the alien theories they've spawned, this is the complete history of Unidentified Flying Objects.
Deepfakes, explained
Is this video of Will Smith in Kendrick Lamar's new music video fake or real? Deepfakes are computer-generated fake videos and they are on the rise. Here's why they can be dangerous ...
The future, according to Elon Musk
Chips in our brains, humans colonizing Mars, and driverless cars. This is the future according to Elon Musk ...
The life of Elon Musk
He wants to colonize Mars and just challenged Vladimir Putin to a duel over Ukraine’s future. This is the story of Elon Musk.
