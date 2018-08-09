back
Where do pigeons come from?
Pigeons are one of the most common urban animals, but how did they get here in the first place? 🤔
08/09/2018 6:39 AM
- 1.2m
- 9.2k
- 154
And even more
Birds are shrinking in size because of global warming
How did the great auk go extinct?
The Zanzibar red colobus, a strange and endangered primate
Why reindeer eyes change color over the course of the year
Lewis the koala dies weeks after being rescued from flames
Mexico: How Cabo Pulmo was turned into a unique ecosystem
111 comments
Maeva C.04/18/2019 19:18
😘
Annarita R.11/04/2018 02:42
Most beautiful birds,but there're too many in cities and towns
Terence B.09/01/2018 11:41
Fantastic athletes. 400 miles plus in a day back to their nest and home. A racing pigeon in form is a beautiful animal, as he/she looks at you from their perch.
Slman A.08/31/2018 21:48
Nice
محمدعبدالخالق ن.08/31/2018 13:18
سبحان الله
Abdarahim M.08/31/2018 07:40
Abdarhimmsaidi
ام ع.08/31/2018 06:19
تم
أسد ا.08/30/2018 23:57
الحمام طير وليسا حيوان
علي ا.08/30/2018 21:12
ﺍﻟﻠﻬــــــــﻤﮯ ﺻــــــﻞ ﻋﻠﮯﻣﺤﻤــــــــﺪ💚ﻭ ﻋﻠﮯ ﺁﻝ🌿ﻣﺤﻤــــــــﺪ 🌿ﻛﻤﺎﺻــــــﻠﻴﺖ ﻋﻠﮯ ﺇﺑﺮﺍﻫﻴﻢﻭ ﻋﻠﮯﺁﻝ ﺇﺑﺮﺍﻫﻴﻢ ﻭﺑﺎﺭﻙ ﻋﻠﮯ ﻣﺤﻤــــــــﺪ💚ﻭ ﻋﻠﮯ ﺁﻝ 🌿🌿ﻣﺤﻤــــــــد💚ﻛﻤﺎ ﺑﺎﺭﻛﺖ...ﻋﻠﮯ ﺇﺑﺮﺍﻫﻴﻢ ﻭ ﻋﻠﮯ ﺁﻝ ﺇﺑﺮﺍﻫﻴﻢ🌿🌿 ﻓﻰ ﺍﻟﻌﺎﻟﻤﻴﻦ ﺇﻧﻚ ﺣﻤﻴﺪ ﻣﺠﻴﺪﻋﺪﺩ ﻣﺎﻛﺎﻥ ﻭﻋﺪﺩ ﻣﺎﻳﻜﻮﻥ ﻭﻋﺪﺩ ﺍﻟﺤﺮﻛﺎﺕ ﻭﺍﻟﺴﻜﻮﻥ ﻋﺪﺩ ﺧﻠﻘﻪ ﻭﺭﺿﺎ ﻧﻔﺴﻪ ﻭﺯﻧﺔ ﻋﺮﺷﻪﻭﻣﺪﺍﺩ ﻛﻠﻤﺎﺗﻪ ﻋﺪﺩ ﺣﺒﺎﺕ ﺍﻟﺮﻣﻞ ﻭﻋﺪﺩ ﺍﻟﻤﻄﺮ ﻭﻋﺪﺩ ﺃﻭﺭﺍﻕ ﺍﻟﺸﺠﺮ ﻭﻛﻤﺎ ﻳﻨﺒﻐﻲ ﻟﺠﻼﻝﻭﺟﻪ ﺍﻟﻠﻪ ﻭﻋﻈﻴﻢ ﺳﻠﻄﺎﻧﻪﻋﻠﻴﻪ ﺍﻓﻀﻞ ﺍﻟﺼﻼﺓ ﻭﺍﻟﺴﻼﻡ 🌿🌿🌿صلوات الله وسلامه علييييييه
Omar A.08/30/2018 19:13
تم
Katalin S.08/30/2018 18:31
Áldott legyen Uram és minden alkotasod!
محمد ع.08/30/2018 14:57
مشاء الله
Elena G.08/30/2018 14:38
Stupid..God is there creator
Anil I.08/30/2018 13:40
Very.very.nice.pic.
رؤيا ا.08/30/2018 13:00
سبحان الله
Audrey N.08/29/2018 23:37
I love pigeons! They can be very sweet and affectionate!
بريسم ا.08/29/2018 20:25
سبحان الله
عطا ع.08/29/2018 09:03
تم
ابو ح.08/29/2018 07:29
تم
Birendra S.08/29/2018 06:02
om