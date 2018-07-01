back
Why do mosquitoes bite?
Mosquitoes bite humans and leave itchy bite marks — here's why. 🤔 (via Brut nature)
07/01/2018 1:01 PM
- 491.7k
- 2.8k
- 151
The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés
Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns
This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production
5 things to take away from the COP25
Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial
The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet
85 comments
Saber Y.07/27/2018 12:00
Hedhi eli ya7kilkom 3liha si baset Hhhhhhhhhhhhhh
Brenda U.07/27/2018 03:11
se robaron tu pregunta de TOC
Hamza E.07/26/2018 16:09
hanti hakikadire chniwla hahaha
Kasım G.07/26/2018 15:18
Aq sivrisi
Prabhakar R.07/26/2018 14:25
😂😂😂
Zoü H.07/26/2018 01:44
chniwla
Amat-Allah K.07/25/2018 17:50
🤔
Gretel S.07/25/2018 02:48
los zancundos 😂
Lolo A.07/25/2018 02:47
😂😂 هقرف لوحدي انا
الشيماء م.07/23/2018 22:10
😂
John M.07/23/2018 06:53
Daryl lmao
Saad H.07/22/2018 14:22
waqtash gha yakhdou l'inspiration mn namousa u ydirou lina piqûre bhal dyalha bash manbqawsh n9s7ouu 😅
Lrry L.07/22/2018 13:51
. To sinasabi ko friend
حسين ا.07/22/2018 08:39
بكَايه😂
Ahmed S.07/22/2018 00:04
قرصتها قذره😑
Rahma Ş.07/21/2018 15:04
يععع
Ahmet K.07/20/2018 22:19
Şimdiki hemşireler damarı bulamıyor sivri sinekten ders alsınlar
مصطفى أ.07/20/2018 11:23
اية هنكان علياوةس
Maria G.07/20/2018 01:49
veta verga
Sagar D.07/19/2018 12:44
i slapped my mobile screen 5 times while i was viewing this