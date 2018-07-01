back

Why do mosquitoes bite?

Mosquitoes bite humans and leave itchy bite marks — here's why. 🤔 (via Brut nature)

07/01/2018 1:01 PM
  • 491.7k
  • 151

Discover

  1. The hidden environmental cost of outdoor heaters in cafés

  2. Tourism in Antarctica is raising concerns

  3. This activist unveils the hidden face of Chile’s avocado production

  4. 5 things to take away from the COP25

  5. Foie gras, a dish as popular as it is controversial

  6. The North Pole is warming up twice as fast as the rest of the planet

85 comments

  • Saber Y.
    07/27/2018 12:00

    Hedhi eli ya7kilkom 3liha si baset Hhhhhhhhhhhhhh

  • Brenda U.
    07/27/2018 03:11

    se robaron tu pregunta de TOC

  • Hamza E.
    07/26/2018 16:09

    hanti hakikadire chniwla hahaha

  • Kasım G.
    07/26/2018 15:18

    Aq sivrisi

  • Prabhakar R.
    07/26/2018 14:25

    😂😂😂

  • Zoü H.
    07/26/2018 01:44

    chniwla

  • Amat-Allah K.
    07/25/2018 17:50

    🤔

  • Gretel S.
    07/25/2018 02:48

    los zancundos 😂

  • Lolo A.
    07/25/2018 02:47

    😂😂 هقرف لوحدي انا

  • الشيماء م.
    07/23/2018 22:10

    😂

  • John M.
    07/23/2018 06:53

    Daryl lmao

  • Saad H.
    07/22/2018 14:22

    waqtash gha yakhdou l'inspiration mn namousa u ydirou lina piqûre bhal dyalha bash manbqawsh n9s7ouu 😅

  • Lrry L.
    07/22/2018 13:51

    . To sinasabi ko friend

  • حسين ا.
    07/22/2018 08:39

    بكَايه😂

  • Ahmed S.
    07/22/2018 00:04

    قرصتها قذره😑

  • Rahma Ş.
    07/21/2018 15:04

    يععع

  • Ahmet K.
    07/20/2018 22:19

    Şimdiki hemşireler damarı bulamıyor sivri sinekten ders alsınlar

  • مصطفى أ.
    07/20/2018 11:23

    اية هنكان علياوةس

  • Maria G.
    07/20/2018 01:49

    veta verga

  • Sagar D.
    07/19/2018 12:44

    i slapped my mobile screen 5 times while i was viewing this