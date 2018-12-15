back
Why we need to save the permafrost
"It would mean the end of the world as we know it" Here's why thawing permafrost really matters.
12/15/2018 3:07 PM
La L.12/22/2018 15:27
what's with this thing? Teach me, masters 😂
ريم م.12/21/2018 11:51
James G.12/17/2018 11:26
Bull shit
Patty C.12/16/2018 17:56
if i use like a regular bulb what equivalent watt would it be?
Harriet B.12/16/2018 11:40
i think we all know that the world will be ending soon....everything on so many levels is so messed up
Neelam P.12/16/2018 10:51
Happy birthday
William F.12/16/2018 09:06
I am fortunate man... I was born a depressive so in a way I am perfectly prepared for what is coming... what is here now and what occurred in the pass... we are all going to die...
Ligma H.12/16/2018 08:15
And i still drive a truck tht gets 6 mpg....feck em😂
Versace M.12/16/2018 07:47
You mean climate change. Globar warming isn't real.
Ariana A.12/16/2018 04:26
I'll be dead by then 🤷♀️
Robert S.12/16/2018 00:54
The Earth and life has survived much higher CO2 levels.
Patricia S.12/16/2018 00:38
This is happening because it is supposed to happen. it has happened before and it will happen again in the future. We are seeing the ass end of the latest ice age and all I see is more arable land being opened up. There will be glitches for humans and animals but this would have happened anyway.Its not like we can stop this phenomenon from happening.
Miriama W.12/16/2018 00:16
The bible prophesies in Mathew 24 : 21 t 22 " ...Theres gonna be a GREAT TRIBULATION THAT HAS NOT OCCURRED EVER BEFORE, AND ONCE IT HAPOENS IT WILL NEVER HAPPEN AGAIN...." In vs 22 " UNLESS JEHOVAH GOD STEPS IN TO STOP THIS TERRIBLE TIME NO HUMAN WILL EVERY HUMAN B WIPED OF THIS EARTH...." PSALMS 37:9-11+29 GIVES HUMANS A HOPE TO LOOK FORWARD TO AND NOT TO B SCARED WHEN WE SEE VIDEOS LIKE THIS. COS VIDEOS LIKE THIS CONFIRM THE BIBLES TRUTHFULNESS.
James S.12/15/2018 23:27
Except that the permafrost has NOT thawed around the Alaska pipeline like the environmentalists insisted it would thirty years ago..how come that is not in the article? And the caribou Population has INCREASED..
John C.12/15/2018 21:40
Cycle of life
Claudia B.12/15/2018 19:58
Change is the normal!!
Martin C.12/15/2018 15:42
It has only been frozen as we know it, but we are fully aware the planet has had many freeze and thaw events through time, look at the grand canyon, that would have had to been below sea level at some point in time.