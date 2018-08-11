The rapids of river Pacuare in Costa Rica

This river in Costa Rica is one of the best places to go rafting. 🚣
17 comments
Maddy S.08/15/2018 08:24
sloths + rafting it is fate
Grgo K.08/13/2018 20:56
bolesno
João P.08/13/2018 11:34
e .
Phillip C.08/13/2018 03:26
lets goooo LOL
Erin G.08/12/2018 17:53
My favorite raft trip thus far! Loved the Pacuare!!
Raquel L.08/12/2018 14:34
Clarooooo genial!
Milica S.08/11/2018 22:53
samo za prave rendzere
Hannah W.08/11/2018 21:51
let’s go back
Anne G.08/11/2018 20:58
Dette blir vel neste utfordring 😁😁👍
Max G.08/11/2018 19:51
asi es?
Emma G.08/11/2018 16:54
Take me to the clouds above :P
Tin K.08/11/2018 12:05
Going rafting is saving planet.. nice
Kristyn O.08/11/2018 11:59
catch you there with Jorge
Kristina J.08/11/2018 11:04
, , 🤔😂🤗
Jai G.08/11/2018 10:04
yin?
Astrid F.08/11/2018 09:52
, tu confirmes ?! 😉
Helene D.08/11/2018 09:51
😂