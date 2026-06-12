The Earth
Animals

Berlin Zoo welcomes rare pygmy hippo calf named Bread Roll.

Berlin Zoo has revealed the name of its rare female pygmy hippo calf: Brötchen, which means “Bread Roll” in German. The calf was born in May to mother Debbie and father Tobi, weighing 13 pounds at birth. She now weighs about 44 pounds, and zookeepers are working to help her get comfortable in the water. Pygmy hippos are native to West Africa and are considered endangered, with only around 2,500 adults remaining in the wild as their forest habitat continues to shrink. #berlinzoo #pygmyhippo #breadroll #wildlife #endangeredspecies
Published on
12
/
06
/
2026
To be continued
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
À suivre
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
The Earth
Animals

Berlin Zoo welcomes rare pygmy hippo calf named Bread Roll.

Berlin Zoo has revealed the name of its rare female pygmy hippo calf: Brötchen, which means “Bread Roll” in German. The calf was born in May to mother Debbie and father Tobi, weighing 13 pounds at birth. She now weighs about 44 pounds, and zookeepers are working to help her get comfortable in the water. Pygmy hippos are native to West Africa and are considered endangered, with only around 2,500 adults remaining in the wild as their forest habitat continues to shrink. #berlinzoo #pygmyhippo #breadroll #wildlife #endangeredspecies
Publié le
12
/
06
/
2026
À suivre
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
À suivre
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.

On the same topic

k9-helps-find-missing-94-year-old-man
K9 helps find missing 94-year-old man.
tourist-throws-rocks-at-monk-seal-in-hawaii
Tourist throws rocks at monk seal in Hawaii.
100-year-old-woman-swims-with-otters-her-lifelong-dream
100-year-old woman swims with otters, her lifelong dream.
ocean-conservationists-rescue-seal-that-s-tangled-in-rope
Ocean conservationists rescue seal that’s tangled in rope.
mini-therapy-horse-plays-a-keyboard-to-help-distract-a-kid-from-getting-his-cast
Mini therapy horse plays a keyboard to help distract a kid from getting his cast.
retired-k9s-may-soon-receive-pension
Retired K9s may soon receive pension.

Pour aller plus loin

No items found.