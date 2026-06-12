Berlin Zoo welcomes rare pygmy hippo calf named Bread Roll.

Berlin Zoo has revealed the name of its rare female pygmy hippo calf: Brötchen, which means “Bread Roll” in German. The calf was born in May to mother Debbie and father Tobi, weighing 13 pounds at birth. She now weighs about 44 pounds, and zookeepers are working to help her get comfortable in the water. Pygmy hippos are native to West Africa and are considered endangered, with only around 2,500 adults remaining in the wild as their forest habitat continues to shrink. #berlinzoo #pygmyhippo #breadroll #wildlife #endangeredspecies