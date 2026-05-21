US
Society

A man dies after being violently detained by security guards in Dublin.

Sakila, a 35-year-old Congolese man, was detained by several security guards last week over an alleged shoplifting incident. He died a short time later in the hospital. Footage of the incident circulating on social media has been described by the Irish Network Against Racism as “very disturbing,” while Irish police continue to investigate what happened.
Published on
21
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
US
Society

A man dies after being violently detained by security guards in Dublin.

Sakila, a 35-year-old Congolese man, was detained by several security guards last week over an alleged shoplifting incident. He died a short time later in the hospital. Footage of the incident circulating on social media has been described by the Irish Network Against Racism as “very disturbing,” while Irish police continue to investigate what happened.
Publié le
21
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."

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