US
Society

Man in Cybertruck arrested after driving it into the water

A Texas man was arrested after police say he intentionally drove his Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test the vehicle’s “Wade Mode” feature. According to Tesla’s Cybertruck Owner’s Manual, Wade Mode allows the vehicle to drive through bodies of water. The manual also warns that drivers are responsible for checking the depth of the water before entering. #cybertruck #tesla #texas #grapevinelake #wademode
Published on
20
/
05
/
2026
To be continued
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
US
Society

Man in Cybertruck arrested after driving it into the water

A Texas man was arrested after police say he intentionally drove his Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test the vehicle’s “Wade Mode” feature. According to Tesla’s Cybertruck Owner’s Manual, Wade Mode allows the vehicle to drive through bodies of water. The manual also warns that drivers are responsible for checking the depth of the water before entering. #cybertruck #tesla #texas #grapevinelake #wademode
Publié le
20
/
05
/
2026
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
À suivre
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."
School board member charged with assault after calling minor student "hot."

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