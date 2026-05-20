Man in Cybertruck arrested after driving it into the water

A Texas man was arrested after police say he intentionally drove his Cybertruck into Grapevine Lake to test the vehicle’s “Wade Mode” feature. According to Tesla’s Cybertruck Owner’s Manual, Wade Mode allows the vehicle to drive through bodies of water. The manual also warns that drivers are responsible for checking the depth of the water before entering. #cybertruck #tesla #texas #grapevinelake #wademode